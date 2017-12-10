Tactical fighter, parachute team to perform at air show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A tactical fighter and a parachute team will join previously announced attractions at an Ohio air show next year.

Dayton Air Show officials say the U.S. Army Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter and the U.S. Army Golden Knights will perform demonstrations at the event set for June 23-24 at Dayton International Airport.

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter. The F-22 at the Dayton show will be flown by Major Paul “Loco” Lopez II.

The Golden Knights will perform skydiving formations and landings requiring extreme precision. The 16-member team will travel to Dayton in a Fokker C-31A Troopship, which will serve as the jump aircraft.

Air show officials earlier announced the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet team will headline the show.