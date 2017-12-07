Terry’s Tavern presents check to the Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local business combines two of America’s favorite pastimes – football and beer – but it’s all for a good cause.

Terry’s Tavern and its customers enjoy watching Ohio State play each season. So much so that co-owner Mike Mohr said they found a way to enjoy the game while giving back to the community.

“For the last five years, we’ve tried to kick off the coats for kids through Salvation Army, give them $1,000. The gentlemen behind us, we have a pool for Ohio State games and they each participate and buy a ticket. They’re the ones that actually sponsor this.”

The Salvation Army begins buying coats for their annual coat drive in January. Mindy McCloy, the Salvation Army Office Manager, said the money they receive from Terry’s Tavern helps them get started so they can be well prepared in the fall.

“We just want to thank Terry’s Tavern for their support. Without that this would not work like it does. We really appreciate their support.”

If you are still in need of a coat for the winter, you can visit the Salvation Army to get one. The organization is also accepting donations if you would like to donate a coat.