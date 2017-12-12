The Latest: Corrections merger could save $260,000 annually

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a proposed merger of the back-office operations of Ohio’s adult and youth prison systems (all times local):

The Ohio prisons system says a proposed merging of the state’s adult and youth prison agencies will ultimately save about $260,000 a year.

That savings will come from shared costs like parking and computer contracts despite overall higher rent.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Department of Youth Services asked a state spending panel Monday for $1.8 million for rent on shared headquarters beginning next year. The agencies now pay a combined annual rent of $1.7 million, which would jump to $2.4 million.

Sen. Jay Hottinger is a Republican who sits on the state Controlling Board. He said he’s supportive of the merger after being assured it’s not a complete combining of the two agencies.

The rent the agencies pay then increases considerably, which is drawing criticism from a youth advocate group.

The Juvenile Justice Coalition says the extra money could pay for programs to decrease the number of kids entering the justice system.