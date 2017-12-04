The Latest: Supreme Court wrestles with sports betting case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a Supreme Court hearing on a case that could make sports betting widely available (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The Supreme Court is wrestling with a case that could make sports betting widely available.

The case heard Monday is a result of New Jersey’s yearslong effort to bring sports betting to its casinos and racetracks. The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues, the NCAA and the federal government.

New Jersey is challenging a federal law that bars states from authorizing sports gambling. The law has exceptions for Nevada, Montana, Oregon and Delaware, which had approved some form of sports wagering before the law took effect.

The justices could ultimately greenlight the expansion of sports gambling nationwide by striking down the federal law.

A number of justices suggested Monday they were inclined to side with New Jersey.

___

1:10 a.m.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major U.S. professional sports leagues and the federal government. The stakes are high. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on sports each year.