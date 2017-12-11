The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts Prv
|1. Villanova (41)
|10-0
|1598
|4
|2. Michigan St. (19)
|9-1
|1561
|3
|3. Wichita St.
|8-1
|1402
|6
|4. Duke
|11-1
|1362
|1
|5. Arizona St (5)
|9-0
|1316
|16
|6. Miami
|8-0
|1272
|10
|7. North Carolina
|9-1
|1237
|11
|8. Kentucky
|8-1
|1227
|8
|9. Texas A&M
|8-1
|1072
|7
|10. Xavier
|9-1
|1044
|13
|11. West Virginia
|9-1
|972
|18
|12. Gonzaga
|8-2
|805
|12
|13. Kansas
|7-2
|760
|2
|14. TCU
|10-0
|718
|20
|15. Seton Hall
|8-1
|704
|19
|16. Virginia
|8-1
|690
|15
|17. Purdue
|10-2
|568
|21
|18. Notre Dame
|8-2
|564
|9
|19. Florida St.
|9-0
|452
|—
|20. Tennessee
|7-1
|342
|24
|21. Baylor
|7-2
|281
|23
|22. Florida
|6-3
|261
|5
|23. Arizona
|7-3
|252
|—
|24. Texas Tech
|7-1
|191
|—
|25. Cincinnati
|7-2
|145
|17
Others receiving votes: Creighton 79, Oklahoma 72, Texas 52, Louisville 19, Arkansas 17, Virginia Tech 15, Minnesota 15, Nevada 13, Mississippi St. 8, UCLA 6, SMU 6, Loyola of Chicago 5, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, Houston 3, N Iowa 3, Towson 3, Syracuse 2, Boise St. 2, Middle Tennessee 1, Rhode Island 1.