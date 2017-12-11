The Top Twenty Five

by Associated Press on December 11, 2017 at 12:35 pm

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

RecordPts Prv
1. Villanova (41)10-015984
2. Michigan St. (19)9-115613
3. Wichita St.8-114026
4. Duke11-113621
5. Arizona St (5)9-0131616
6. Miami8-0127210
7. North Carolina9-1123711
8. Kentucky8-112278
9. Texas A&M8-110727
10. Xavier9-1104413
11. West Virginia9-197218
12. Gonzaga8-280512
13. Kansas7-27602
14. TCU10-071820
15. Seton Hall8-170419
16. Virginia8-169015
17. Purdue10-256821
18. Notre Dame8-25649
19. Florida St.9-0452
20. Tennessee7-134224
21. Baylor7-228123
22. Florida6-32615
23. Arizona7-3252
24. Texas Tech7-1191
25. Cincinnati7-214517

Others receiving votes: Creighton 79, Oklahoma 72, Texas 52, Louisville 19, Arkansas 17, Virginia Tech 15, Minnesota 15, Nevada 13, Mississippi St. 8, UCLA 6, SMU 6, Loyola of Chicago 5, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, Houston 3, N Iowa 3, Towson 3, Syracuse 2, Boise St. 2, Middle Tennessee 1, Rhode Island 1.

Post Views: 1