The word ‘Russia’ to appear on Olympic uniforms

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The word “Russia” will appear on the Olympic uniforms worn by the athletes granted an exemption from the country’s doping ban.

More than 200 athletes are set to compete in Pyeongchang as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia” if they can prove they aren’t tainted by doping.

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday published guidelines for restrictions around the use of “OAR” on uniforms. “Russia” cannot be more prominent than “Olympic Athlete from.” The logo proposed by the IOC features the complete phrase around a circle, with Russia upside down.

The decision to ban Russia came after the country was found to have run a sophisticated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.