Thursday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 56, Faith Lutheran 49
Aledo (Mercer County) 62, Riverdale 44
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Robeson 30
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 64, Chicago Washington 59
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 63, Hubbard 49
Chicago ACE Tech Charter 74, Kennedy 52
Chicago King 53, Phillips 51
Curie 70, Harlan 33
DuSable 59, Lindblom 51
Dyett 71, Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 61
Freeport (Aquin) 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 58
Glenbrook North 73, Vernon Hills 43
Hancock 62, Chicago (Soto) High School 37
Hyde Park 73, Brooks Academy 53
Illini West (Carthage) 43, Quincy Notre Dame 41
Julian 83, Fenger 41
Kenwood 82, Dunbar 46
Milledgeville 59, Erie 33
North Boone 54, Harvard 46
Orangeville 43, Forreston 33
Pecatonica 75, South Beloit 68
Richmond-Burton 71, Woodstock 57
Simeon 70, Morgan Park 57
Tilden 67, Maria 53
|Macon County Tournament
Decatur St. Teresa 64, Macon Meridian 48
Maroa-Forsyth 65, Argenta-Oreana 48
Moweaqua Central A&M 80, Warrensburg-Latham 52
|North Greene Tournament
Griggsville-Perry 52, McGivney Catholic High School 30
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Barry (Western) 44
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 49, Okaw Valley 45, OT
Anna-Jonesboro 50, West Frankfort 49
Arcola 46, Urbana University 24
Argo 57, Hillcrest 50
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 51
Auburn 60, Athens 41
Bartlett 52, West Chicago 44
Batavia 54, Streamwood 41
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 52, Mascoutah 29
Belleville East 64, East St. Louis 51
Bethalto Civic Memorial 64, Breese Mater Dei 45
Bismarck-Henning 33, Milford 28
Bloomington 42, Lincoln 41
Bloomington Central Catholic 35, LaSalle-Peru 31
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Thornridge 23
Breese Central 45, Columbia 33
Brimfield 57, Midwest Central 54
Carlinville 42, Pana 40
Carrollton 67, Jacksonville ISD 20
Casey-Westfield 53, Red Hill 19
Centralia Christ Our Rock 45, Flora 35
Champaign Central 49, Champaign Centennial 33
Charleston 76, Mt. Zion 45
Chester 54, Trico 46
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 55, Chicago (Ogden International) 16
Chicago (Jones) 61, Chicago Marshall 59
Chicago (Lane) 78, North Lawndale 59
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Rich East 35
Cobden 52, Hardin County 25
Colfax Ridgeview 44, El Paso-Gridley 40
Crete-Monee 54, Kankakee 53
Decatur MacArthur 72, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 11
Decatur St. Teresa 70, Macon Meridian 29
Dixon 48, North Boone 34
East Alton-Wood River 44, Dupo 16
Edwardsville 71, Belleville West 17
Effingham 57, Taylorville 26
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53, Ridgewood 33
Eureka 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 19
Farmington 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 22
Fenwick 55, St. Ignatius 45
Fieldcrest 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 25
Fisher 36, Blue Ridge 16
Freeburg 43, Carlyle 32
Galesburg 40, Rock Island Alleman 33
Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Beecher 42, 2OT
Geneva 61, Larkin 20
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51, LeRoy 27
Glenbard South 60, Aurora Central Catholic 30
Granite City 45, Alton 29
Greenfield 68, Winchester (West Central) 62
Hall 37, Princeton 35
Hamilton County 72, Eldorado 52
Harrisburg 63, Murphysboro 26
Highland 74, Waterloo 23
Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 53
Holy Trinity 36, Chicago (Christ the King) 18
Illini Bluffs 47, South Fulton 20
Illini Central 50, Maroa-Forsyth 37
Illini West (Carthage) 43, Quincy Notre Dame 41
Johnston City 59, Fairfield 58
Kewanee 53, St. Bede 52, 2OT
Lake Park 64, Naperville North 58
Lanark Eastland 58, East Dubuque 48
Lincoln Way West 69, Thornwood 62
Lyons 60, Downers South 50
Macomb 62, Rushville-Industry 42
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Mattoon 47
Manteno 46, Streator 40
Marion 50, Mount Vernon 31
Marissa 63, Valmeyer 22
Metro-East Lutheran 57, Waterloo Gibault 42
Moweaqua Central A&M 72, Clinton 39
Mt. Carmel 59, Edwards County 32
Mt. Pulaski 48, Springfield Lutheran 36
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Liberty 49
Naperville Central 61, Waubonsie Valley 51
Nashville 48, Herrin 13
Newton 43, Robinson 25
Nokomis 55, McGivney Catholic High School 30
Normal Community 63, Chatham Glenwood 45
North Clay 52, Dieterich 28
O’Fallon 70, Collinsville 41
Oak Lawn Richards 42, Thornton Fractional South 26
Okawville 56, Wayne City 30
Ottawa 39, Sterling 38
Ottawa Marquette 37, Peoria Christian 21
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Clifton Central 30
Pearl City 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 38
Peotone 51, Seneca 33
Petersburg PORTA 43, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42
Piasa Southwestern 48, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 22
Pittsfield 49, Calhoun 45
Plano 57, Westmont 48
Pleasant Plains 49, Williamsville 33
Pontiac 52, Stanford Olympia 33
Prophetstown 34, Bureau Valley 29
Providence-St. Mel 43, Cristo Rey 13
Reavis 43, Bremen 34
Reed-Custer 48, Lisle 23
Richwoods 70, Peoria (H.S.) 50
Riverside-Brookfield 54, IC Catholic 29
Riverton 47, North-Mac 34
Rock Island 55, Quincy 24
Rockridge 32, Erie 29
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Springfield Southeast 36
Salem 53, Trenton Wesclin 43
Sandwich 43, Coal City 23
Sesser-Valier 62, Christopher 55
Sherrard 46, Orion 37
South Elgin 46, Glenbard East 21
Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 42
St. Anne 43, Cullom Tri-Point 42
St. Francis 64, Westchester St. Joseph 57
Stagg 43, Sandburg 41
Steinmetz 35, Farragut 22
Stockton 70, Warren 67
Sullivan 57, Warrensburg-Latham 26
Taft 77, Prosser 39
Teutopolis 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 49
Tuscola 60, Shelbyville 13
Urbana 48, Tolono Unity 31
Vandalia 61, Hillsboro 56, OT
Vernon Hills 64, Glenbrook North 30
Von Steuben 49, Chicago Academy of SA 8
Watseka (coop) 62, Momence 34
Westinghouse 61, Payton 54
Westville 42, Chrisman 32
Wheaton Academy 65, Bensenville (Fenton) 48
Wheaton North 47, Metea Valley 29
|City of Metropolis Tournament
Carbondale 60, Cairo 30
Graves Co., Ky. 68, Massac County 20