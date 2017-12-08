Thursday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 8, 2017 at 12:56 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Alden-Hebron 56, Faith Lutheran 49

Aledo (Mercer County) 62, Riverdale 44

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Robeson 30

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 64, Chicago Washington 59

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 63, Hubbard 49

Chicago ACE Tech Charter 74, Kennedy 52

Chicago King 53, Phillips 51

Curie 70, Harlan 33

DuSable 59, Lindblom 51

Dyett 71, Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 61

Freeport (Aquin) 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 58

Glenbrook North 73, Vernon Hills 43

Hancock 62, Chicago (Soto) High School 37

Hyde Park 73, Brooks Academy 53

Illini West (Carthage) 43, Quincy Notre Dame 41

Julian 83, Fenger 41

Kenwood 82, Dunbar 46

Milledgeville 59, Erie 33

North Boone 54, Harvard 46

Orangeville 43, Forreston 33

Pecatonica 75, South Beloit 68

Richmond-Burton 71, Woodstock 57

Simeon 70, Morgan Park 57

Tilden 67, Maria 53

Macon County Tournament

Decatur St. Teresa 64, Macon Meridian 48

Maroa-Forsyth 65, Argenta-Oreana 48

Moweaqua Central A&M 80, Warrensburg-Latham 52

North Greene Tournament

Griggsville-Perry 52, McGivney Catholic High School 30

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 51, Barry (Western) 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont 49, Okaw Valley 45, OT

Anna-Jonesboro 50, West Frankfort 49

Arcola 46, Urbana University 24

Argo 57, Hillcrest 50

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 51

Auburn 60, Athens 41

Bartlett 52, West Chicago 44

Batavia 54, Streamwood 41

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 52, Mascoutah 29

Belleville East 64, East St. Louis 51

Bethalto Civic Memorial 64, Breese Mater Dei 45

Bismarck-Henning 33, Milford 28

Bloomington 42, Lincoln 41

Bloomington Central Catholic 35, LaSalle-Peru 31

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Thornridge 23

Breese Central 45, Columbia 33

Brimfield 57, Midwest Central 54

Carlinville 42, Pana 40

Carrollton 67, Jacksonville ISD 20

Casey-Westfield 53, Red Hill 19

Centralia Christ Our Rock 45, Flora 35

Champaign Central 49, Champaign Centennial 33

Charleston 76, Mt. Zion 45

Chester 54, Trico 46

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 55, Chicago (Ogden International) 16

Chicago (Jones) 61, Chicago Marshall 59

Chicago (Lane) 78, North Lawndale 59

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Rich East 35

Cobden 52, Hardin County 25

Colfax Ridgeview 44, El Paso-Gridley 40

Crete-Monee 54, Kankakee 53

Decatur MacArthur 72, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 11

Decatur St. Teresa 70, Macon Meridian 29

Dixon 48, North Boone 34

East Alton-Wood River 44, Dupo 16

Edwardsville 71, Belleville West 17

Effingham 57, Taylorville 26

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53, Ridgewood 33

Eureka 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 19

Farmington 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 22

Fenwick 55, St. Ignatius 45

Fieldcrest 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 25

Fisher 36, Blue Ridge 16

Freeburg 43, Carlyle 32

Galesburg 40, Rock Island Alleman 33

Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Beecher 42, 2OT

Geneva 61, Larkin 20

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51, LeRoy 27

Glenbard South 60, Aurora Central Catholic 30

Granite City 45, Alton 29

Greenfield 68, Winchester (West Central) 62

Hall 37, Princeton 35

Hamilton County 72, Eldorado 52

Harrisburg 63, Murphysboro 26

Highland 74, Waterloo 23

Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 53

Holy Trinity 36, Chicago (Christ the King) 18

Illini Bluffs 47, South Fulton 20

Illini Central 50, Maroa-Forsyth 37

Illini West (Carthage) 43, Quincy Notre Dame 41

Johnston City 59, Fairfield 58

Kewanee 53, St. Bede 52, 2OT

Lake Park 64, Naperville North 58

Lanark Eastland 58, East Dubuque 48

Lincoln Way West 69, Thornwood 62

Lyons 60, Downers South 50

Macomb 62, Rushville-Industry 42

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Mattoon 47

Manteno 46, Streator 40

Marion 50, Mount Vernon 31

Marissa 63, Valmeyer 22

Metro-East Lutheran 57, Waterloo Gibault 42

Moweaqua Central A&M 72, Clinton 39

Mt. Carmel 59, Edwards County 32

Mt. Pulaski 48, Springfield Lutheran 36

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Liberty 49

Naperville Central 61, Waubonsie Valley 51

Nashville 48, Herrin 13

Newton 43, Robinson 25

Nokomis 55, McGivney Catholic High School 30

Normal Community 63, Chatham Glenwood 45

North Clay 52, Dieterich 28

O’Fallon 70, Collinsville 41

Oak Lawn Richards 42, Thornton Fractional South 26

Okawville 56, Wayne City 30

Ottawa 39, Sterling 38

Ottawa Marquette 37, Peoria Christian 21

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Clifton Central 30

Pearl City 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 38

Peotone 51, Seneca 33

Petersburg PORTA 43, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42

Piasa Southwestern 48, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 22

Pittsfield 49, Calhoun 45

Plano 57, Westmont 48

Pleasant Plains 49, Williamsville 33

Pontiac 52, Stanford Olympia 33

Prophetstown 34, Bureau Valley 29

Providence-St. Mel 43, Cristo Rey 13

Reavis 43, Bremen 34

Reed-Custer 48, Lisle 23

Richwoods 70, Peoria (H.S.) 50

Riverside-Brookfield 54, IC Catholic 29

Riverton 47, North-Mac 34

Rock Island 55, Quincy 24

Rockridge 32, Erie 29

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Springfield Southeast 36

Salem 53, Trenton Wesclin 43

Sandwich 43, Coal City 23

Sesser-Valier 62, Christopher 55

Sherrard 46, Orion 37

South Elgin 46, Glenbard East 21

Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 42

St. Anne 43, Cullom Tri-Point 42

St. Francis 64, Westchester St. Joseph 57

Stagg 43, Sandburg 41

Steinmetz 35, Farragut 22

Stockton 70, Warren 67

Sullivan 57, Warrensburg-Latham 26

Taft 77, Prosser 39

Teutopolis 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 49

Tuscola 60, Shelbyville 13

Urbana 48, Tolono Unity 31

Vandalia 61, Hillsboro 56, OT

Vernon Hills 64, Glenbrook North 30

Von Steuben 49, Chicago Academy of SA 8

Watseka (coop) 62, Momence 34

Westinghouse 61, Payton 54

Westville 42, Chrisman 32

Wheaton Academy 65, Bensenville (Fenton) 48

Wheaton North 47, Metea Valley 29

City of Metropolis Tournament

Carbondale 60, Cairo 30

Graves Co., Ky. 68, Massac County 20

