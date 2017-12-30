Top stories of 2017 from the Ohio Associated Press

The death of a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea has been voted the biggest news story of 2017 in Ohio by The Associated Press.

The AP’s staff and member media outlets picked Ohio’s top stories of the year, topped by the mysterious death of Otto Warmbier (WARM’-beer) shortly after he returned home in June.

The other big stories in Ohio for 2017 are the record number of overdose deaths in the state and the deadly thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Also making the list of top stories are the state’s first execution in more than three years and the premature birth of a hippo named Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo that became a global sensation.