Toys delivered to the Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– A truck full of toys was delivered to a local charity on December 13th to make sure underprivileged kids receive something during the holidays.

Dutro Ford, Zanesville Fire Department, Zanesville Police Department and Mayor Jeff Tilton drop off toys at the Salvation Army. The Toys were collected last Saturday at Dutro Ford.

“It was a great success for us. We got a lot of toys for these kids and it’s a good thing to do for the community. We’re going to put a challenge out there. Come in, help these people, they’re not as fortunate as some of the others to have what they need for the holidays,” said General Sales Manager Mark Falls.

The Salvation Army has reached their goal for the number of toys. The organization is now asking for food donations. Saturday, December 16th there will be a food drive.

“We’re looking for canned food goods, perishable foods, and we’re adding a little twist to it because now we need 100 turkeys. So, we’re asking the generosity of the community again. We’re challenging business out there. We’ve had Wal-Mart, Five-Below, Jeff Dixon from State Farm, Sams Club, they’ve already made their donations so we’re challenging all those other businesses out there,” said Zanesville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson.

The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dutro Ford. As a thank you for donating you will get a hotdog, chips, and a drink.