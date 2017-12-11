Tracy Stallard, who gave up Maris’ 61st homer, dies at 80

COEBURN, Va. (AP) — Tracy Stallard, the pitcher who gave up Roger Maris’ record 61st home run in 1961, has died. He was 80.

The Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn, Virginia, said Monday that Stallard died Wednesday at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

He was on the mound for Boston in 1961 when Maris broke the single-season record that Babe Ruth had held since 1927. The record stayed until 1998.

Stallard went 30-57 with a 4.17 career ERA while pitching for the Red Sox (1960-62), New York Mets (1963-64) and St. Louis Cardinals (1965-66).

His funeral was Sunday at the Sturgill Funeral Home.