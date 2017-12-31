Tri-Valley girls down River View 46-29

DRESDEN, Ohio — The Tri-Valley girls downed River View on Saturday afternoon by a final of 46-29.

Both teams got off to a slow start in their first performances after the holiday break, with Tri-Valley leading just 2-1 several minutes into the game, and just 6-5 after the first quarter.

However, the Lady Dawgs began to find their rhythm in the second quarter. More than doubling their first-quarter output, Tri-Valley outscored River View 13-6 in the second quarter, and 11-4 in the third quarter, helping them pull away for a 17-point victory.

Kyndal Howe lead a balanced-scoring Tri-Valley squad with 11 points on the afternoon. Alivia Bash added 10, while Lauren King scored 8, and Laiken Little chipped in 7.

The Lady Dawgs next play after the new year when they host Maysville on Jan. 3rd in a battle of the MVL’s top-two girls teams.