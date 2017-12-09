Tri-Valley girls roll against New Lex, remain unbeaten

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — The Tri-Valley girls called off the “dawgs” early Saturday afternoon, as they cruised to an 81-12 victory in Perry County against New Lexington.

The game was never close as Tri-Valley used crisp ball movement and a stifling defense to open up a 29-0 lead after just one quarter of play. The Lady Scotties suffocating full court press foced several Panther turnovers, leading to easy hoops for the black and gold.

Despite calling off the press after just eight minutes, things didn’t get any easier for the Panthers’ offense which was held scoreless after 16 minutes of play. Tri-Valley built a 49-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

The Panther’s defense also struggled to find answered for Kyndal Howe, who lead the Lady Dawgs on the afternoon with 23 points.

Tri-Valley next plays on Wednesday when they welcome West Muskingum to Dresden. New Lexington travels to Morgan on Wednesday to take on the Raiders.