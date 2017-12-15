Tri-Valley opens season with win at West M

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — While the village of Dresden is still coming down from the excitement of the Tri-Valley football season, it’s on to basketball for the Scotties, who opened their season with a 55-29 win over West Muskingum on Friday night.

The Tornadoes came into the game coming off back-to-back losses to Maysville and Morgan, after beating Coshocton to open their season.

And while the score in the end wasn’t close, West M trailed a rusty Tri-Valley squad by just two points at the end of the first eight minutes, and only nine by the time the two teams reached halftime.

Jake McLoughlin and Greg Nolder, a couple football Scotties, put together fine performances in their first game back on the hardwood. Matt King and Jack Lyall also helped Tri-Valley kick off their season with a victory.

Tri-Valley is right back at on Saturday when they travel to Westerville South. West Muskingum hosts MVL foe Philo on Tuesday night.