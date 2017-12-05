Tri-Valley tops John Glenn, Newark & Newark Catholic win

DRESDEN, Ohio — While much of the recent news surrounding Tri-Valley has involved their state runner-up football team, the Lady Scotties have opened their season with three straight wins after defeating John Glenn 51-30 on Monday night.

Despite the 21-point victory, the Scotties had only one player finish in double-figures in scoring with Alivia Bash leading a balanced scoring attack with 10 points. Gabrielle Bryan and Laiken Little each scored 9, Kendyl Howe had 8, and Wheeling Jesuit commit Alysa Edwards-Frick added 6 for the Scotties.

Both teams play again on Wednesday when Tri-Valley hosts West Holmes, and John Glenn hosts Crooksville.

Other Scores:

Canal Winchester 35

Newark 54

*Katie Shumate: 18 points

Northridge 15

Newark Catholic 55

*Samantha Basham: 17 points