Tuesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 20, 2017 at 12:26 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington 74, Council Rock South 45

Abington Heights 55, Holy Redeemer 26

Albert Gallatin 61, Thomas Jefferson 42

Aliquippa 67, Farrell 48

Allentown Allen 56, Easton 48

Allentown Central Catholic 66, Northampton 36

Ambridge 70, Beaver Area 41

Arlington Baptist, Md. 66, Red Lion Christian 44

Athens 75, Northeast Bradford 41

Austin 65, Sheffield 54

Avonworth 57, New Brighton 41

Barrack Hebrew 73, Friends Select 27

Bartram 56, Philadelphia Northeast 37

Benjamin Franklin 60, Abraham Lincoln 34

Bensalem 51, Pennsbury 49

Bentworth 68, Jefferson-Morgan 44

Berks Christian 52, Lancaster Christian 47

Bethel Park 76, Sharon 38

Bethlehem Catholic 59, Bethlehem Liberty 16

Bethlehem Freedom 75, Allentown Dieruff 55

Bishop Canevin 57, Northgate 47

Bishop Shanahan 49, Coatesville 42

Blackhawk 49, Hopewell 46

Blairsville 56, United 50

Bloomsburg 67, Warrior Run 64, OT

Blue Mountain 56, Minersville 47

Bodine 61, Hill Freedman 48

Boyertown 43, Perkiomen Valley 41

Brandywine Heights 43, Hamburg 41

Brookville 58, Kane Area 32

Brownsville 52, West Greene 43

Burgettstown 68, Charleroi 53

Butler 82, Shaler 58

Cambridge Springs 62, Eisenhower 42

Carrick 62, Apollo-Ridge 57

Central Bucks East 62, North Penn 45

Central Bucks South 47, Souderton 37

Central Bucks West 92, William Tennent 58

Central Columbia 51, Southern Columbia 32

Central Dauphin East 69, Cumberland Valley 67

Central Mountain 78, Jersey Shore 53

Central Valley 52, Beaver Falls 45

Chartiers-Houston 72, Carmichaels 48

Cheltenham 85, Upper Dublin 64

Christopher Dock 71, Calvary Baptist 32

Collegium Charter School 66, Mercy Career 53

Conestoga 62, Lower Merion 57

Conneaut, Ohio 56, Titusville 50

Connellsville 45, Peters Township 39

Cornell 70, Western Beaver 33

Coudersport 98, Port Allegany 38

Dallas 59, Scranton Holy Cross 39

Dawson, Texas 69, Chartiers Valley 28

Deer Lakes 61, Yough 50

Delaware Valley 48, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 41

Delco Christian 45, Jenkintown 42

Derry 53, Mount Pleasant 38

Doane Academy, N.J. 82, New Foundations 69

Dover 67, Gettysburg 55

Downingtown East 60, West Chester East 42

Downingtown West 38, West Chester Henderson 18

East Stroudsburg South 57, Stroudsburg 43

Eastern University 66, Motivation 63

Eastern York 59, York Suburban 49

Eden Christian 89, Beaver County Christian 49

Elk County Catholic 71, Dubois 38

Ellwood City 78, Freedom 62

Engineering And Science 66, West Philadelphia 59

Erie First Christian Academy 58, Seneca 49

Erie McDowell 82, Halifax Academy, Fla. 38

Erie McDowell 82, Poolville, Texas 38

Faith Christian Academy 70, Bristol 13

Father Judge 64, Germantown Academy 39

Fels 64, Strawberry Mansion 58

Fort Cherry 78, California 46

Freire Charter 68, Randolph 52

Galeton 48, Otto-Eldred 46

Garnet Valley 63, Upper Darby 43

George School 56, Stem Civics, N.J. 41

Girard College 90, King’s Christian, N.J. 47

Governor Mifflin 48, Twin Valley 44

Great Valley 55, Kennett 39

Greensburg Salem 78, Laurel Highlands 68

Hampton 71, Montour 48

Harry S. Truman 45, Council Rock North 44

Hatboro-Horsham 39, Springfield Montco 31

Hempfield 77, Plum 66

Hickory 76, Wilmington 72

High Point 57, Dayspring Christian 38

High School of the Future 76, KIPP Dubois 57

Highlands 73, East Allegheny 63

Holy Ghost Prep 55, Devon Prep 43

Homer-Center 68, Punxsutawney 64

HOPE for Hyndman 53, Hancock, Md. 51

Imhotep Charter 75, Audenried 48

Indiana 75, Valley 48

Karns City 80, Union 37

Keystone Oaks 75, Waynesburg Central 69

Kutztown 60, Antietam 59

LaSalle 76, Malvern Prep 58

Leechburg 67, Greensburg Central Catholic 39

Ligonier Valley 84, Saltsburg 60

Littlestown 70, Delone 64

Lourdes Regional 60, Tri-Valley 52

Loyalsock 65, Milton 46

Mahanoy Area 58, Shenandoah Valley 39

Mariana Bracetti 63, Maritime Academy 50

Marple Newtown 54, Radnor 50

Martin Luther King 74, Philadelphia MC&S 69

Mastbaum 79, Sayre 45

Masterman 57, GAMP 50

Meadville 68, Fort Leboeuf 52

Mercyhurst Prep 48, North East 47

Methacton 80, Spring-Ford 75

Montoursville 67, Lewisburg 62

Mount Calvary 70, New Covenant Christian 28

Mount Carmel 71, Hughesville 38

Mount Lebanon 63, Canon-McMillan 52

Muhlenberg 61, Wyomissing 55

Neshaminy 72, Pennridge 68

New Oxford 54, Spring Grove 48

Norristown 52, Owen J Roberts 46

North Penn-Mansfield 63, Sayre Area 59

Northeastern 59, Central York 42

Northumberland Christian 78, Montgomery 26

Octorara 78, Unionville 73

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 84, Shenango 54

Panther Valley 77, Weatherly 63

Parkland 50, Emmaus 47

Parkway Northwest 68, Franklin Towne Charter 40

Paul Robeson 75, Palumbo 54

Penn Charter 69, Archbishop Ryan 60

Penn Hills 62, Norwin 32

Penn Treaty 77, Nueva Esperanza 53

Penns Valley 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 43

Phil-Montgomery Christian 50, Morrisville 28

Philadelphia Academy Charter 58, Rush 32

Pine Grove 40, Lehighton 33

Pine-Richland 62, North Allegheny 54

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50, North Hills 44

Pittsburgh Holy Family 59, Rochester 50

Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Vincentian Academy 46

Pleasant Valley 56, Pocono Mountain East 52

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, Upper Moreland 29

Pope John Paul II 54, Phoenixville 36

Pottstown 76, Pottsgrove 75

Pottsville 48, Jim Thorpe 38

Prep Charter 51, Overbrook 43

Purchase Line 69, Northern Cambria 25

Quaker Valley 62, New Castle 53

Reading 65, Chester 48

Red Lion 60, South Western 50

Ridley 37, Haverford 32

Scranton Prep 66, Wyoming Valley West 48

Selinsgrove 66, Midd-West 44

Serra Catholic 69, Riverview 26

Sewickley Academy 85, Neshannock 45

Shady Side Academy 73, Freeport 63

Shalom Christian 70, Heritage Academy, Md. 52

Shamokin 68, Shikellamy 62

Sharpsville 76, Jamestown 48

SLA Beeber 74, Philadelphia Science Leadership 18

Smethport 65, Northern Potter 26

South Allegheny 58, Carlynton 42

South Fayette 65, Elizabeth Forward 46

South Park 78, Belle Vernon 71

South Philadelphia 80, Latin Charter 60

Southmoreland 83, Bethlehem Center 69

Springdale 54, Summit Academy 53

Springfield Delco 66, Strath Haven 59

Steel Valley 77, Perry Traditional Academy 39

Sto-Rox 83, Laurel 70

String Theory Schools 76, Parkway Center City 57

Tacony Academy 54, Roxborough 38

Tamaqua 58, North Schuylkill 53

Trinity 65, McKeesport 62

Troy 72, Canton 38

Union Area 77, Quigley Catholic 39

Upper Perkiomen 71, Upper Merion 56

Valley Forge Military 64, New Hope-Solebury 24

Wallenpaupack 68, Elk Lake 40

Washington 51, South Side 46

Wellsboro 66, Cowanesque Valley 26

West Allegheny 65, Knoch 48

West Chester Rustin 54, Sun Valley 48

West Lawn Wilson 41, Avon Grove 39

West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 44

West Shamokin 55, Marion Center 36

West Shore 67, Christian School of York 43

West York 62, Susquehannock 46

Williams Valley 77, Schuylkill Haven 64

Williamsport 74, Wilkes-Barre GAR 57

Wilson 41, Avon Grove 39, OT

Wissahickon 73, Quakertown 56

Woodland Hills 75, Fox Chapel 60

Wyalusing 68, Williamson 50

Wyoming Area 54, Lakeland 31

Wyoming Seminary 58, Lackawanna Trail 15

York 64, Dallastown Area 63, OT

York Catholic 69, Bermudian Springs 30

York County Tech 61, Hanover 58

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

North Oldham, Ky. 56, Uniontown 44

Parkersburg South Tournament
First Round

Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 64, First Love 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington 68, Council Rock South 47

Abington Friends 73, Olney Charter 42

Archbishop Carroll 55, St. Hubert’s 27

Beaver Area 57, Ellwood City 30

Bellwood-Antis 74, Williamsburg 25

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Conemaugh Township 27

Bethlehem Catholic 59, Bethlehem Liberty 16

Bishop Shanahan 55, Coatesville 50

Calvary Christian 46, Phil-Montgomery Christian 33

Cardinal O’Hara 66, Hallahan 14

Central Bucks East 63, North Penn 35

Central Bucks South 40, Souderton 25

Central Bucks West 54, William Tennent 28

Christian School of York 58, West Shore 31

Clearfield 51, Bellefonte 42

Council Rock North 66, Harry S. Truman 12

Cranberry 55, Clarion 31

Curwensville 41, Harmony 35

Dallastown Area 78, York 28

Deer Lakes 55, Avonworth 49

Delco Christian 29, Morrisville 25

Delone 73, Littlestown 18

Dover 38, Gettysburg 30

Downingtown East 59, West Chester East 46

East Juniata 30, Susquenita 24

Easton 60, Allentown Allen 50

Everett 65, McConnellsburg 37

Forest Area 55, Tidioute Charter 41

Friends Select 51, Barrack Hebrew 42

Gateway 46, Hempfield Area 34

General McLane 52, Grove City 35

George School 44, Cristo Rey 30

Gwynedd Mercy 40, Nazareth Academy 31

Halifax 51, Millersburg 43

Hanover 43, York Country Day 23

Hatboro-Horsham 35, Springfield Montco 32

Haverford 43, Ridley 18

Heritage Academy, Md. 42, Shalom Christian 41

Homer-Center 84, Purchase Line 45

Jeannette 47, Valley 32

Jenkintown 72, Plumstead Christian 12

Juniata 50, Newport 36

Karns City 60, Union 21

Kiski Area 51, Carrick 34

Kutztown 60, Antietam 44

Lakeland 50, Blue Ridge 45

Lincoln Park Charter 42, Cornell 41

Lower Merion 46, Conestoga 36

Lower Moreland 62, Christopher Dock 29

Loyalsock 71, Williamsport 36

Marion Center 50, Dubois Central Catholic 17

Mars 58, Montour 50

McKeesport 61, Plum 49

Meyersdale 51, Conemaugh Valley 33

Monessen 37, Clairton 36

Moniteau 51, Keystone 44

Moshannon Valley 56, Mount Union 50

Nazareth Area 37, Whitehall 27

New Foundations 47, Doane Academy, N.J. 28

New Hope-Solebury 57, MaST Charter 16

North Clarion 67, Clarion-Limestone 25

North Star 59, Rockwood 25

Northampton 52, Allentown Central Catholic 47

Northgate 45, Brashear 35

Norwin 51, Penn Hills 38

Notre Dame 37, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 32

Oley Valley 32, Hamburg 18

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, St. Joseph 53

Overbrook 70, Constitution 45

Owen J Roberts 55, Norristown 36

Penncrest 48, Harriton 44

Pennsbury 48, Bensalem 34

Perkiomen Valley 58, Boyertown 36

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 54, Conwell Egan 38

Pleasant Valley 40, Pocono Mountain East 29

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Upper Moreland 18

Pocono Mountain West 39, East Stroudsburg North 26

Pope John Paul II 36, Phoenixville 30

Portage Area 70, Turkeyfoot Valley 10

Pottsgrove 46, Pottstown 24

Radnor 57, Marple Newtown 50

Red Lion Christian 52, Arlington Baptist, Md. 12

Ringgold 49, Belle Vernon 47

Sacred Heart 53, Merion Mercy 41

Sankofa Freedom 40, Germantown Friends 32

Shade 55, Ferndale 25

Shady Side Academy 51, Riverview 27

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 73, Blacklick 27

South Western 31, Red Lion 27

Southern Fulton 35, Northern Bedford 28

Spring Grove 57, New Oxford 48

Spring-Ford 62, Methacton 41

Springside Chestnut Hill 50, Penn Charter 46

Stroudsburg 63, East Stroudsburg South 38

Susquehannock 33, West York 32

The Christian Academy 50, Bristol 19

Tussey Mountain 47, Forbes Road 21

Twin Valley 61, Brandywine Heights 28

Uniontown 54, Derry 35

Upper Dauphin 43, Line Mountain 41

Upper Dublin 55, Cheltenham 10

Upper Merion 64, Upper Perkiomen 18

Villa Maria Academy 41, St. Basil 35

West Allegheny 63, Fox Chapel 57

West Branch 50, Glendale 43

West Chester Henderson 44, Downingtown West 31

West Chester Rustin 53, Sun Valley 31

West Scranton 51, Montrose 42

Wissahickon 44, Quakertown 34

York Catholic 50, Bermudian Springs 33

York Suburban 36, Eastern York 34

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Ambridge 43, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 31

Nike Tournament of Champions

Germantown Academy 60, West Campus, Calif. 53

Mount Lebanon 63, Chandler Hamilton, Ariz. 59

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 58, Archbishop Wood 46

