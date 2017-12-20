Tuesday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 74, Council Rock South 45
Abington Heights 55, Holy Redeemer 26
Albert Gallatin 61, Thomas Jefferson 42
Aliquippa 67, Farrell 48
Allentown Allen 56, Easton 48
Allentown Central Catholic 66, Northampton 36
Ambridge 70, Beaver Area 41
Arlington Baptist, Md. 66, Red Lion Christian 44
Athens 75, Northeast Bradford 41
Austin 65, Sheffield 54
Avonworth 57, New Brighton 41
Barrack Hebrew 73, Friends Select 27
Bartram 56, Philadelphia Northeast 37
Benjamin Franklin 60, Abraham Lincoln 34
Bensalem 51, Pennsbury 49
Bentworth 68, Jefferson-Morgan 44
Berks Christian 52, Lancaster Christian 47
Bethel Park 76, Sharon 38
Bethlehem Catholic 59, Bethlehem Liberty 16
Bethlehem Freedom 75, Allentown Dieruff 55
Bishop Canevin 57, Northgate 47
Bishop Shanahan 49, Coatesville 42
Blackhawk 49, Hopewell 46
Blairsville 56, United 50
Bloomsburg 67, Warrior Run 64, OT
Blue Mountain 56, Minersville 47
Bodine 61, Hill Freedman 48
Boyertown 43, Perkiomen Valley 41
Brandywine Heights 43, Hamburg 41
Brookville 58, Kane Area 32
Brownsville 52, West Greene 43
Burgettstown 68, Charleroi 53
Butler 82, Shaler 58
Cambridge Springs 62, Eisenhower 42
Carrick 62, Apollo-Ridge 57
Central Bucks East 62, North Penn 45
Central Bucks South 47, Souderton 37
Central Bucks West 92, William Tennent 58
Central Columbia 51, Southern Columbia 32
Central Dauphin East 69, Cumberland Valley 67
Central Mountain 78, Jersey Shore 53
Central Valley 52, Beaver Falls 45
Chartiers-Houston 72, Carmichaels 48
Cheltenham 85, Upper Dublin 64
Christopher Dock 71, Calvary Baptist 32
Collegium Charter School 66, Mercy Career 53
Conestoga 62, Lower Merion 57
Conneaut, Ohio 56, Titusville 50
Connellsville 45, Peters Township 39
Cornell 70, Western Beaver 33
Coudersport 98, Port Allegany 38
Dallas 59, Scranton Holy Cross 39
Dawson, Texas 69, Chartiers Valley 28
Deer Lakes 61, Yough 50
Delaware Valley 48, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 41
Delco Christian 45, Jenkintown 42
Derry 53, Mount Pleasant 38
Doane Academy, N.J. 82, New Foundations 69
Dover 67, Gettysburg 55
Downingtown East 60, West Chester East 42
Downingtown West 38, West Chester Henderson 18
East Stroudsburg South 57, Stroudsburg 43
Eastern University 66, Motivation 63
Eastern York 59, York Suburban 49
Eden Christian 89, Beaver County Christian 49
Elk County Catholic 71, Dubois 38
Ellwood City 78, Freedom 62
Engineering And Science 66, West Philadelphia 59
Erie First Christian Academy 58, Seneca 49
Erie McDowell 82, Halifax Academy, Fla. 38
Erie McDowell 82, Poolville, Texas 38
Faith Christian Academy 70, Bristol 13
Father Judge 64, Germantown Academy 39
Fels 64, Strawberry Mansion 58
Fort Cherry 78, California 46
Freire Charter 68, Randolph 52
Galeton 48, Otto-Eldred 46
Garnet Valley 63, Upper Darby 43
George School 56, Stem Civics, N.J. 41
Girard College 90, King’s Christian, N.J. 47
Governor Mifflin 48, Twin Valley 44
Great Valley 55, Kennett 39
Greensburg Salem 78, Laurel Highlands 68
Hampton 71, Montour 48
Harry S. Truman 45, Council Rock North 44
Hatboro-Horsham 39, Springfield Montco 31
Hempfield 77, Plum 66
Hempfield Area 77, Plum 66
Hickory 76, Wilmington 72
High Point 57, Dayspring Christian 38
High School of the Future 76, KIPP Dubois 57
Highlands 73, East Allegheny 63
Holy Ghost Prep 55, Devon Prep 43
Homer-Center 68, Punxsutawney 64
HOPE for Hyndman 53, Hancock, Md. 51
Imhotep Charter 75, Audenried 48
Indiana 75, Valley 48
Karns City 80, Union 37
Keystone Oaks 75, Waynesburg Central 69
Kutztown 60, Antietam 59
LaSalle 76, Malvern Prep 58
Leechburg 67, Greensburg Central Catholic 39
Ligonier Valley 84, Saltsburg 60
Littlestown 70, Delone 64
Lourdes Regional 60, Tri-Valley 52
Loyalsock 65, Milton 46
Mahanoy Area 58, Shenandoah Valley 39
Mariana Bracetti 63, Maritime Academy 50
Marple Newtown 54, Radnor 50
Martin Luther King 74, Philadelphia MC&S 69
Mastbaum 79, Sayre 45
Masterman 57, GAMP 50
Meadville 68, Fort Leboeuf 52
Mercyhurst Prep 48, North East 47
Methacton 80, Spring-Ford 75
Montoursville 67, Lewisburg 62
Mount Calvary 70, New Covenant Christian 28
Mount Carmel 71, Hughesville 38
Mount Lebanon 63, Canon-McMillan 52
Muhlenberg 61, Wyomissing 55
Neshaminy 72, Pennridge 68
New Oxford 54, Spring Grove 48
Norristown 52, Owen J Roberts 46
North Penn-Mansfield 63, Sayre Area 59
Northeastern 59, Central York 42
Northumberland Christian 78, Montgomery 26
Octorara 78, Unionville 73
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 84, Shenango 54
Panther Valley 77, Weatherly 63
Parkland 50, Emmaus 47
Parkway Northwest 68, Franklin Towne Charter 40
Paul Robeson 75, Palumbo 54
Penn Charter 69, Archbishop Ryan 60
Penn Hills 62, Norwin 32
Penn Treaty 77, Nueva Esperanza 53
Penns Valley 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 43
Phil-Montgomery Christian 50, Morrisville 28
Philadelphia Academy Charter 58, Rush 32
Pine Grove 40, Lehighton 33
Pine-Richland 62, North Allegheny 54
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50, North Hills 44
Pittsburgh Holy Family 59, Rochester 50
Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Vincentian Academy 46
Pleasant Valley 56, Pocono Mountain East 52
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, Upper Moreland 29
Pope John Paul II 54, Phoenixville 36
Pottstown 76, Pottsgrove 75
Pottsville 48, Jim Thorpe 38
Prep Charter 51, Overbrook 43
Purchase Line 69, Northern Cambria 25
Quaker Valley 62, New Castle 53
Reading 65, Chester 48
Red Lion 60, South Western 50
Ridley 37, Haverford 32
Scranton Prep 66, Wyoming Valley West 48
Selinsgrove 66, Midd-West 44
Serra Catholic 69, Riverview 26
Sewickley Academy 85, Neshannock 45
Shady Side Academy 73, Freeport 63
Shalom Christian 70, Heritage Academy, Md. 52
Shamokin 68, Shikellamy 62
Sharpsville 76, Jamestown 48
SLA Beeber 74, Philadelphia Science Leadership 18
Smethport 65, Northern Potter 26
South Allegheny 58, Carlynton 42
South Fayette 65, Elizabeth Forward 46
South Park 78, Belle Vernon 71
South Philadelphia 80, Latin Charter 60
Southmoreland 83, Bethlehem Center 69
Springdale 54, Summit Academy 53
Springfield Delco 66, Strath Haven 59
Steel Valley 77, Perry Traditional Academy 39
Sto-Rox 83, Laurel 70
String Theory Schools 76, Parkway Center City 57
Tacony Academy 54, Roxborough 38
Tamaqua 58, North Schuylkill 53
Trinity 65, McKeesport 62
Troy 72, Canton 38
Union Area 77, Quigley Catholic 39
Upper Perkiomen 71, Upper Merion 56
Valley Forge Military 64, New Hope-Solebury 24
Wallenpaupack 68, Elk Lake 40
Washington 51, South Side 46
Wellsboro 66, Cowanesque Valley 26
West Allegheny 65, Knoch 48
West Chester Rustin 54, Sun Valley 48
West Lawn Wilson 41, Avon Grove 39
West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 44
West Shamokin 55, Marion Center 36
West Shore 67, Christian School of York 43
West York 62, Susquehannock 46
Williams Valley 77, Schuylkill Haven 64
Williamsport 74, Wilkes-Barre GAR 57
Wilson 41, Avon Grove 39, OT
Wissahickon 73, Quakertown 56
Woodland Hills 75, Fox Chapel 60
Wyalusing 68, Williamson 50
Wyoming Area 54, Lakeland 31
Wyoming Seminary 58, Lackawanna Trail 15
York 64, Dallastown Area 63, OT
York Catholic 69, Bermudian Springs 30
York County Tech 61, Hanover 58
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
North Oldham, Ky. 56, Uniontown 44
|Parkersburg South Tournament
|First Round
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 64, First Love 57
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 68, Council Rock South 47
Abington Friends 73, Olney Charter 42
Archbishop Carroll 55, St. Hubert’s 27
Beaver Area 57, Ellwood City 30
Bellwood-Antis 74, Williamsburg 25
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Conemaugh Township 27
Bethlehem Catholic 59, Bethlehem Liberty 16
Bishop Shanahan 55, Coatesville 50
Calvary Christian 46, Phil-Montgomery Christian 33
Cardinal O’Hara 66, Hallahan 14
Central Bucks East 63, North Penn 35
Central Bucks South 40, Souderton 25
Central Bucks West 54, William Tennent 28
Christian School of York 58, West Shore 31
Clearfield 51, Bellefonte 42
Council Rock North 66, Harry S. Truman 12
Cranberry 55, Clarion 31
Curwensville 41, Harmony 35
Dallastown Area 78, York 28
Deer Lakes 55, Avonworth 49
Delco Christian 29, Morrisville 25
Delone 73, Littlestown 18
Dover 38, Gettysburg 30
Downingtown East 59, West Chester East 46
East Juniata 30, Susquenita 24
Easton 60, Allentown Allen 50
Everett 65, McConnellsburg 37
Forest Area 55, Tidioute Charter 41
Friends Select 51, Barrack Hebrew 42
Gateway 46, Hempfield Area 34
General McLane 52, Grove City 35
George School 44, Cristo Rey 30
Gwynedd Mercy 40, Nazareth Academy 31
Halifax 51, Millersburg 43
Hanover 43, York Country Day 23
Hatboro-Horsham 35, Springfield Montco 32
Haverford 43, Ridley 18
Heritage Academy, Md. 42, Shalom Christian 41
Homer-Center 84, Purchase Line 45
Jeannette 47, Valley 32
Jenkintown 72, Plumstead Christian 12
Juniata 50, Newport 36
Karns City 60, Union 21
Kiski Area 51, Carrick 34
Kutztown 60, Antietam 44
Lakeland 50, Blue Ridge 45
Lincoln Park Charter 42, Cornell 41
Lower Merion 46, Conestoga 36
Lower Moreland 62, Christopher Dock 29
Loyalsock 71, Williamsport 36
Marion Center 50, Dubois Central Catholic 17
Mars 58, Montour 50
McKeesport 61, Plum 49
Meyersdale 51, Conemaugh Valley 33
Monessen 37, Clairton 36
Moniteau 51, Keystone 44
Moshannon Valley 56, Mount Union 50
Nazareth Area 37, Whitehall 27
New Foundations 47, Doane Academy, N.J. 28
New Hope-Solebury 57, MaST Charter 16
North Clarion 67, Clarion-Limestone 25
North Star 59, Rockwood 25
Northampton 52, Allentown Central Catholic 47
Northgate 45, Brashear 35
Norwin 51, Penn Hills 38
Notre Dame 37, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 32
Oley Valley 32, Hamburg 18
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, St. Joseph 53
Overbrook 70, Constitution 45
Owen J Roberts 55, Norristown 36
Penncrest 48, Harriton 44
Pennsbury 48, Bensalem 34
Perkiomen Valley 58, Boyertown 36
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 54, Conwell Egan 38
Pleasant Valley 40, Pocono Mountain East 29
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Upper Moreland 18
Pocono Mountain West 39, East Stroudsburg North 26
Pope John Paul II 36, Phoenixville 30
Portage Area 70, Turkeyfoot Valley 10
Pottsgrove 46, Pottstown 24
Radnor 57, Marple Newtown 50
Red Lion Christian 52, Arlington Baptist, Md. 12
Ringgold 49, Belle Vernon 47
Sacred Heart 53, Merion Mercy 41
Sankofa Freedom 40, Germantown Friends 32
Shade 55, Ferndale 25
Shady Side Academy 51, Riverview 27
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 73, Blacklick 27
South Western 31, Red Lion 27
Southern Fulton 35, Northern Bedford 28
Spring Grove 57, New Oxford 48
Spring-Ford 62, Methacton 41
Springside Chestnut Hill 50, Penn Charter 46
Stroudsburg 63, East Stroudsburg South 38
Susquehannock 33, West York 32
The Christian Academy 50, Bristol 19
Tussey Mountain 47, Forbes Road 21
Twin Valley 61, Brandywine Heights 28
Uniontown 54, Derry 35
Upper Dauphin 43, Line Mountain 41
Upper Dublin 55, Cheltenham 10
Upper Merion 64, Upper Perkiomen 18
Villa Maria Academy 41, St. Basil 35
West Allegheny 63, Fox Chapel 57
West Branch 50, Glendale 43
West Chester Henderson 44, Downingtown West 31
West Chester Rustin 53, Sun Valley 31
West Scranton 51, Montrose 42
Wissahickon 44, Quakertown 34
York Catholic 50, Bermudian Springs 33
York Suburban 36, Eastern York 34
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Ambridge 43, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 31
|Nike Tournament of Champions
Germantown Academy 60, West Campus, Calif. 53
Mount Lebanon 63, Chandler Hamilton, Ariz. 59
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 58, Archbishop Wood 46