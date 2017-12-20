Tuesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 20, 2017 at 12:38 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Alton 58, Belleville East 35

Andrew 70, Tinley Park 46

Anna-Jonesboro 47, Chester 42

Auburn 31, Riverton 20

Benton 59, Scales Mound 44

Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, McGivney Catholic High School 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Eureka 54

Blue Island Eisenhower 43, Brother Rice 38

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 59, West Prairie 30

Carlinville 42, Pawnee 35

Casey-Westfield 101, Martinsville 36

Chicago (Carver Military) 46, Chicago CICS-Ellison 44

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 115, Spry Community 11

Chicago Christian 74, Elmwood Park 48

Christopher 65, Trico 55

Cisne 55, North Clay 49, OT

Clinton 71, Argenta-Oreana 31

Coal City 60, Bradley-Bourbonnais 55

Colfax Ridgeview 74, Bloomington Christian 44

Collins Academy 66, Elgin 64

Collinsville 65, Granite City 45

Columbia 47, Carlyle 44

Crab Orchard 65, Waltonville 51

Cumberland 52, Altamont 42

Delavan 50, Greenview 30

Downs Tri-Valley 66, Tremont 54

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Robinson 49

El Paso-Gridley 77, Fairbury Prairie Central 57

Eldorado 72, Carrier Mills 36

Elmwood 62, Brimfield 25

Evanston Township 62, Zion Benton 42

Fairfield 84, Lawrenceville 53

Farmington 43, Macomb 40

Galatia 74, Joppa 56

Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Woodland 21

Glenbrook North 71, Grayslake North 51

Greenfield-Northwestern 72, Griggsville-Perry 47

Hamilton (West Hancock) 53, Camp Point Central 51

Hillsboro 68, Vandalia 46

Julian 74, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 49

Kewanee 60, Geneseo 46

Macon Meridian 72, Arthur-Okaw Christian 58

Manteno 53, Peotone 50

Mattoon 90, Pana 55

Momence 78, N. Newton, Ind. 61

Monticello 66, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 71, Calhoun 48

Newton 65, Charleston 55

Nokomis 70, Litchfield 18

O’Fallon 57, Belleville West 30

Oak Lawn Community 36, Stagg 31

Okaw Valley 43, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 35

Payson Seymour 67, Concord (Triopia) 56

Peoria Heights (Quest) 45, Princeville 41

Peoria Manual 59, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Piasa Southwestern 64, Brussels 44

Pleasant Plains 54, North-Mac 47

Pope County 60, Shawnee 39

Reed-Custer 80, Dwight 49

Riverside-Brookfield 50, Bensenville (Fenton) 32

Rock Falls 71, Mendota 53

Rock Island Alleman 40, Rockridge 39

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 47, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 40

Seneca 51, Serena 35

Sesser-Valier 75, Vienna 55

Shelbyville 58, Neoga 44

St. Charles North 60, South Elgin 47

Staunton 48, Lebanon 28

Tolono Unity 56, Paris 52

Trenton Wesclin 56, Red Bud 33

Tuscola 44, Arcola 37

Wayne City 60, Norris City (NCOE) 44

West Chicago 40, Glenbard South 27

Wethersfield 73, Morrison 62

Williamsville 55, Stanford Olympia 27

Winchester (West Central) 46, Franklin (South County) 44, OT

Woodlawn 53, Bluford Webber 43

Forreston Tournament

Byron 66, Lanark Eastland 42

Milledgeville 60, Pearl City 45

Pecatonica 55, Orangeville 45

River Ridge 63, Dakota 48

JWCC Shootout

Monroe City, Mo. 60, Mendon Unity 54

St. Joe Ogden Leader Classic

Cissna Park 60, Chicago CICS-Longwood 51

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Gilman Iroquois West 64, Clifton Central 40

Hoopeston Area High School 56, Beecher 27

North-Mac 50, Milford 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Stark County vs. Abingdon, ppd. to Dec 20.

Bureau Valley vs. Annawan, ppd. to Feb 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belvidere North 61, Freeport 47

Chicago CICS-Longwood 57, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 34

Hoffman Estates 43, DeKalb 41

St. Charles East 46, Larkin 38

Wauconda 45, Round Lake 26

Whitney Young 65, Chicago Marshall 63

Harvey Thornton 50, Thornridge 22

Reed-Custer 50, Somonauk 27

Stagg 43, Oak Lawn Community 28

Andrew 42, Tinley Park 17

O’Fallon 57, Belleville West 30

Grayslake Central 34, Lake Zurich 32

Illini West (Carthage) 57, Fort Madison, Iowa 9

Seneca 50, Serena 39

Cissna Park 39, Milford 36

Concord (Triopia) 77, Rushville-Industry 46

Galatia 59, Hardin County 9

Hamilton County 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 47

Mascoutah 49, Centralia 41

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 57, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

Sandburg 63, Oak Forest 36

Carbondale 44, Murphysboro 35

DuQuoin 47, Christopher 38

Edwards County 44, Robinson 36

Goreville 71, Cobden 68

Macon Meridian 35, Arthur-Okaw Christian 30

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 41

Taft 66, Chicago (Lane) 45

Batavia 70, Elgin 28

Cullom Tri-Point 66, Gilman Iroquois West 54

Dunlap 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 19

Glenbard South 44, Riverside-Brookfield 22

Morton 71, Canton 40

St. Charles North 53, Schaumburg 48

Rochelle 58, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 17

Rockford Lutheran 54, Byron 31

Belleville East 60, Alton 37

Danville 61, Bloomington 56

Durand 45, Juda, Wis. 41

Freeport (Aquin) 43, River Ridge 28

LeRoy 41, Fairbury Prairie Central 39

Tremont 54, Lexington 50

Olney (Richland County) 47, Paris 44

Nike Tournament of Champions

Riverdale, Tenn. 59, Homewood-Flossmoor 38

Northern Illinois Tournament

Crystal Lake South 45, Lakes Community 41

McHenry 53, Crystal Lake Central 50

Polo High School Tournament

Lanark Eastland 87, Polo 32

Lanark Eastland 58, Oregon 31

Milledgeville 41, Dixon 34

Post Views: 1