Tuesday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abraham Lincoln 57, Engineering And Science 49
Academy Park 55, Downingtown West 37
Allderdice 61, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49
Allentown Allen 65, Bethlehem Freedom 62
Annville-Cleona 63, Tulpehocken 37
Athens 80, Canton 41
Avon Grove 54, Interboro 30
Bald Eagle Area 43, Penns Valley 30
Bangor 70, Salisbury 43
Bermudian Springs 51, Fairfield 41
Bethlehem Catholic 74, Parkland 54
Bethlehem Liberty 64, Easton 58
Blairsville 61, Marion Center 58
Bodine 57, Maritime Academy 21
Boiling Springs 54, Big Spring 45
Burgettstown 77, Fort Cherry 67
Butler 66, Plum 43
Camp Hill 76, East Pennsboro 55
Canon-McMillan 69, Southmoreland 35
Carlisle 56, Central Dauphin 27
Carlynton 44, Rochester 42
Carrick 84, Montour 71
Catasauqua 84, Notre Dame-Green Pond 81
Central Bucks East 51, Upper Dublin 43
Central Bucks South 40, Council Rock North 36
Central York 70, Dallastown Area 58
Chambersburg 45, Mifflin County 43
Chartiers Valley 61, Baldwin 44
Chartiers-Houston 71, South Side 58
Chestnut Ridge 76, Forbes Road 34
Church Farm School 53, New Hope-Solebury 43
Clarion-Limestone 57, Clarion 42
Cocalico 46, Exeter 43
Conestoga 48, Haverford 40
Conrad Weiser 60, Antietam 27
Cornell 57, Northgate 32
Cranberry 54, Venango 44
Dallas 66, Lake-Lehman 29
Deer Lakes 76, Shady Side Academy 68
Delco Christian 46, The Christian Academy 42
Delone 67, Hanover 63, OT
Donegal 72, Columbia 65
Dover 56, West York 52
East Stroudsburg South 58, Allentown Dieruff 57, OT
Eastern University 68, Olney Charter 61
Eden Christian 46, Riverview 31
ELCO 53, Manheim Central 48
Elk County Catholic 55, Johnsonburg 38
Episcopal Academy 61, Malvern Phelps 49
Fairview 54, Mercyhurst Prep 35
Fels 68, Motivation 58
Fox Chapel 67, North Hills 46
Frankford 41, Philadelphia Northeast 31
Freeport 99, Apollo-Ridge 73
Freire Charter 56, Masterman 33
Garnet Valley 70, Ridley 65
Girard College 73, Community Academy 17
Governor Mifflin 59, Garden Spot 46
Greater Latrobe 92, Gateway 91
Greensburg Salem 76, Mount Pleasant 32
Greenville 62, Commodore Perry 20
Harry S. Truman 72, Pottstown 47
Hershey 70, Susquehanna Township 62
High Point 55, Lititz Christian 27
High School of the Future 50, Dobbins 34
Highlands 79, Beaver Falls 67
Homer-Center 63, Penns Manor 51
Huntingdon 51, Bellefonte 43
Indiana 51, Knoch 38
Iroquois 58, Northwestern 44
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Avella 46
Jim Thorpe 50, Panther Valley 46
Karns City 55, Redbank Valley 41
Kennard-Dale 57, Gettysburg 53
Keystone 70, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41
Kutztown 65, Hamburg 32
Lampeter-Strasburg 53, Lancaster Catholic 41
Lancaster Mennonite 52, Conestoga Valley 51
Latin Charter 68, Philadelphia George Washington 58
Laurel 63, Elwood City Riverside 48
Laurel Highlands 92, Elizabeth Forward 65
Leechburg 87, St. Joseph 63
Ligonier Valley 79, Purchase Line 67
Littlestown 64, Biglerville 38
Lower Dauphin 83, Red Land 46
Lower Merion 87, Upper Darby 66
Loyalsock 58, Hughesville 40
Mariana Bracetti 54, Nueva Esperanza 44
Marple Newtown 63, Strath Haven 55
Mars 72, McKeesport 66
Mastbaum 77, Palumbo 64
Mastery Charter South 74, KIPP Dubois 47
Meadville 69, Conneaut Area 52
Mercer 50, Jamestown 41
Millville 71, Bucktail 29
MMI Prep 60, Weatherly 52
Moniteau 49, Union 35
Moon 67, Bishop Canevin 15
Moravian Academy 72, Saucon Valley 40
Mount Lebanon 67, North Allegheny 56
Nazareth Area 61, Pleasant Valley 53
Neshaminy 53, Glen Mills 48
New Castle 52, Hampton 39
North Penn-Mansfield 55, Wyalusing 50
North Schuylkill 55, Shamokin 36
Northampton 48, East Stroudsburg North 28
Northeastern 56, Red Lion 42
Northern Bedford 65, Fannett-Metal 56
Northwestern Lehigh 62, Palisades 40
Norwin 51, Monessen 46
Oil City 47, Corry 46
Oswayo 71, Friends Central 25
Owen J Roberts 59, Upper Merion 45
Palmyra 40, Mechanicsburg 38
Parkway Northwest 58, GAMP 49
Parkway West 57, Hill Freedman 52
Paul Robeson 71, String Theory Schools 51
Penn Charter 78, Shipley 74
Penncrest 62, Radnor 41
Pennridge 53, Lansdale Catholic 47
Pennsbury 63, North Penn 39
Peters Township 65, Pittsburgh North Catholic 31
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 60, Pope John Paul II 42
Philadelphia Science Leadership 65, Swenson 10
Pine Grove 63, Tri-Valley 46
Pine-Richland 70, Upper St. Clair 55
Plumstead Christian 59, Bristol 47
Portage Area 59, Meyersdale 41
Pottsgrove 70, Great Valley 65
Quaker Valley 88, Ellwood City 57
Reading 64, Coatesville 58
Renaissance Academy 47, AIM Academy 31
Reynolds 59, Vision Quest 39
Ridgway 73, Port Allegany 26
Rockwood 65, Conemaugh Valley 60, OT
Roxborough 58, Edison 53
Saltsburg 59, Northern Cambria 46
Sankofa Freedom 67, South Philadelphia 55
Selinsgrove 70, Lewisburg 63
Serra Catholic 74, California 46
Seton-LaSalle 75, South Park 49
Sewickley Academy 82, Harvest Baptist 21
Shade 81, North Star 68
Shaler 81, Albert Gallatin 54
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 65, Cumberland Valley Christian 47
SLA Beeber 65, Swenson 10
Souderton 42, Methacton 40
South Western 60, Spring Grove 50
Southern Lehigh 69, Pen Argyl 39
Springfield Delco 78, Harriton 64
Sto-Rox 63, Avonworth 56
Strawberry Mansion 82, Parkway Center City 50
Sullivan County 74, Benton 26
Tamaqua 55, Shenandoah Valley 34
Trinity 59, Bethel Park 53
Twin Valley 66, Pequea Valley 37
Tyrone 81, Philipsburg-Osceola 55
Uniontown 64, McGuffey 59
Unionville 47, West Chester Henderson 33
United 66, West Shamokin 51
Upper Perkiomen 54, Oley Valley 40
Valley Forge Military 65, Holy Ghost Prep 47
Waynesburg Central 80, Charleroi 50
West Allegheny 67, South Fayette 46
West Chester East 65, Kennett 39
West Middlesex 47, Neshannock 32
West Mifflin 48, South Allegheny 36
Williams Valley 73, Upper Dauphin 37
Wilson 67, Palmerton 59
Wissahickon 46, Norristown 45
Wyoming Area 70, Mountain View 23
York 51, New Oxford 37
York County Tech 64, York Catholic 44
Yough 45, Summit Academy 38
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blacklick vs. Harmony, ppd.
Conneaut, Ohio vs. North East, ccd.
Erie First Christian Academy vs. Seneca, ppd.
Warren vs. Erie McDowell, ppd.< to Dec 13.
Harbor Creek vs. Cambridge Springs, ppd.
Forest Area vs. North Clarion, ppd.
Maplewood vs. Sharpsville, ppd.
Hickory vs. Wilmington, ppd.< to Dec 19.
Towanda vs. Sayre Area, ppd.
Kane Area vs. Eisenhower, ppd.< to Jan 29.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 40, Germantown Friends 10
Agnes Irwin 50, Faith Christian Academy 30
Albert Gallatin 43, Waynesburg Central 27
Allentown Allen 52, Bethlehem Freedom 48
Armstrong 48, Burrell 26
Baldwin 50, McKeesport 49
Beaver Area 62, Montour 46
Belle Vernon 63, Greensburg Salem 45
Bethlehem Center 51, Brashear 31
Big Spring 56, Boiling Springs 34
Brownsville 57, Laurel Highlands 46
Cambria Heights 60, Marion Center 55
Cameron, W.Va. 69, Mapletown 12
Camp Hill Trinity 74, Steelton-Highspire 45
Cedar Cliff 71, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 59
Central Bucks East 44, Perkiomen Valley 33
Central Bucks South 48, Council Rock North 42
Central York 51, Dallastown Area 44
Cheltenham 66, Philadelphia George Washington 17
Christian School of York 45, Covenant Christian Academy 5
Claysburg-Kimmel 56, Northern Bedford 32
Cochranton 60, Mercer 29
Conestoga 41, Haverford 37
Conestoga Valley 61, Lancaster Mennonite 36
Daniel Boone 55, Brandywine Heights 38
Delone 63, Hanover 7
Dobbins 37, Freire Charter 22
Donegal 79, Columbia 58
Dunmore 37, Scranton 13
East Stroudsburg South 46, Allentown Dieruff 41
Eastern York 57, Northeastern 39
Easton 60, Bethlehem Liberty 20
ELCO 38, Manheim Central 29
Elizabeth Forward 53, Connellsville 37
Elizabethtown 63, Solanco 44
Elk Lake 48, Wilkes-Barre GAR 25
Everett 49, Southern Fulton 29
Exeter 65, Antietam 38
Fox Chapel 58, North Hills 48
Garnet Valley 53, Ridley 33
Gateway 45, Mars 38
Germantown Academy 64, Caravel Academy, Del. 50
Gettysburg 35, Kennard-Dale 34
Governor Mifflin 52, Garden Spot 30
Great Valley 47, Norristown 21
Hazleton Area 67, Williamsport 43
Hershey 39, Susquehanna Township 34
Holy Redeemer 51, Abington Heights 45
Hughesville 37, Benton 29
Hyndman 57, Paw Paw, W.Va. 38
Jenkintown 58, Christopher Dock 5
Kutztown 61, Hamburg 19
Lancaster Catholic 65, Lampeter-Strasburg 32
Lancaster McCaskey 72, Reading 70
Lansdale Catholic 54, Pennridge 48
Lewisburg 44, Lourdes Regional 31
Linden Hall 53, Harrisburg Academy 7
Littlestown 36, Biglerville 26
Lower Dauphin 52, Red Land 25
Lower Merion 51, Upper Darby 37
Lower Moreland 43, Hatboro-Horsham 22
Marple Newtown 48, Strath Haven 45
Mastbaum 41, Strawberry Mansion 30
McGuffey 41, Avella 33
Middletown 56, Northern Lebanon 42
Mifflin County 67, Chambersburg 46
Minersville 44, Blue Mountain 30
Moravian Academy 53, Saucon Valley 46
Moshannon Valley 62, Curwensville 32
Mount Carmel 56, Central Columbia 39
Mount St. Joseph 40, Gwynedd Mercy 39
Nanticoke Area 60, Delaware Valley 22
Neshannock 57, Hickory 21
New Foundations 48, MaST Charter 23
New Hope-Solebury 43, Springfield Montco 32
New Oxford 68, York 25
North Penn 44, Archbishop Carroll 41
Northwestern Lehigh 44, Palisades 23
Notre Dame 77, Bonner-Prendergast 69
Notre Dame-Green Pond 46, Catasauqua 21
Oakland Catholic 60, Moon 19
Otto-Eldred 37, Bradford 26
Overbrook 48, Philadelphia MC&S 29
Owen J Roberts 52, Interboro 34
Oxford 54, Coatesville 52
Penn Manor 55, Cocalico 41
Penncrest 62, Radnor 41
Pennsbury 51, Conwell Egan 10
Philadelphia West Catholic 87, Academy Park 65
Phoenixville 58, Collegium Charter School 29
Pottsgrove 55, Oley Valley 29
Pottstown 52, Harry S. Truman 42
Pottsville 50, Muhlenberg 12
Rochester 74, New Brighton 28
Roxborough 35, Sayre 23
Saint James, Md. 55, Mercersburg Academy 10
Salisbury 45, Bangor 34
Sewickley Academy 59, Eden Christian 43
Shaler 63, Plum 26
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 60, Cumberland Valley Christian 40
Shipley 60, Springside Chestnut Hill 45
Souderton 54, Methacton 28
South Side 55, Burgettstown 29
Southern Columbia 63, Line Mountain 42
Southern Lehigh 50, Pen Argyl 16
Spring Grove 40, South Western 39, OT
Springfield Delco 53, Harriton 28
St. Basil 59, Sacred Heart 29
St. Joseph’s Catholic 57, Glendale 40
State College 55, Central Dauphin East 46
Sun Valley 37, Chichester 20
Susquehannock 47, York Suburban 45
Tamaqua 58, Shenandoah Valley 26
The Christian Academy 39, Plumstead Christian 24
Thomas Jefferson 64, Mount Pleasant 30
Tulpehocken 24, Annville-Cleona 17
Twin Valley 62, Conrad Weiser 27
Upper Dublin 48, Bishop Shanahan 34
Upper Perkiomen 30, Quakertown 26
Villa Maria Academy 55, Nazareth Academy 28
Washington 61, Frazier 46
West Chester East 65, Kennett 39
West Chester Henderson 66, Upper Merion 63
West Chester Rustin 66, Penn Wood 49
West Lawn Wilson 45, Cedar Crest 32
West Mifflin 48, Steel Valley 46
West York 54, Dover 50
Westinghouse 55, Imani Christian Academy 23
Westtown 40, George School 23
William Tennent 54, Council Rock South 50
Woodland Hills 56, Allderdice 46
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dubois vs. Hollidaysburg, ppd.< to Dec 18.
Sheffield vs. Austin, ppd.< to Jan 20.
Harmony vs. Ferndale, ppd.
Penn Hills vs. Blackhawk, ppd.
Central Valley vs. Ellwood City, ppd.
Trinity Christian vs. Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Western Wayne vs. Scranton Holy Cross, ppd.< to Dec 13.
Wellsboro vs. Coudersport, ppd.< to Dec 18.