Tuesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 13, 2017 at 1:01 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abraham Lincoln 57, Engineering And Science 49

Academy Park 55, Downingtown West 37

Allderdice 61, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49

Allentown Allen 65, Bethlehem Freedom 62

Annville-Cleona 63, Tulpehocken 37

Athens 80, Canton 41

Avon Grove 54, Interboro 30

Bald Eagle Area 43, Penns Valley 30

Bangor 70, Salisbury 43

Bermudian Springs 51, Fairfield 41

Bethlehem Catholic 74, Parkland 54

Bethlehem Liberty 64, Easton 58

Blairsville 61, Marion Center 58

Bodine 57, Maritime Academy 21

Boiling Springs 54, Big Spring 45

Burgettstown 77, Fort Cherry 67

Butler 66, Plum 43

Camp Hill 76, East Pennsboro 55

Canon-McMillan 69, Southmoreland 35

Carlisle 56, Central Dauphin 27

Carlynton 44, Rochester 42

Carrick 84, Montour 71

Catasauqua 84, Notre Dame-Green Pond 81

Central Bucks East 51, Upper Dublin 43

Central Bucks South 40, Council Rock North 36

Central York 70, Dallastown Area 58

Chambersburg 45, Mifflin County 43

Chartiers Valley 61, Baldwin 44

Chartiers-Houston 71, South Side 58

Chestnut Ridge 76, Forbes Road 34

Church Farm School 53, New Hope-Solebury 43

Clarion-Limestone 57, Clarion 42

Cocalico 46, Exeter 43

Conestoga 48, Haverford 40

Conrad Weiser 60, Antietam 27

Cornell 57, Northgate 32

Cranberry 54, Venango 44

Dallas 66, Lake-Lehman 29

Deer Lakes 76, Shady Side Academy 68

Delco Christian 46, The Christian Academy 42

Delone 67, Hanover 63, OT

Donegal 72, Columbia 65

Dover 56, West York 52

East Stroudsburg South 58, Allentown Dieruff 57, OT

Eastern University 68, Olney Charter 61

Eden Christian 46, Riverview 31

ELCO 53, Manheim Central 48

Elk County Catholic 55, Johnsonburg 38

Episcopal Academy 61, Malvern Phelps 49

Fairview 54, Mercyhurst Prep 35

Fels 68, Motivation 58

Fox Chapel 67, North Hills 46

Frankford 41, Philadelphia Northeast 31

Freeport 99, Apollo-Ridge 73

Freire Charter 56, Masterman 33

Garnet Valley 70, Ridley 65

Girard College 73, Community Academy 17

Governor Mifflin 59, Garden Spot 46

Greater Latrobe 92, Gateway 91

Greensburg Salem 76, Mount Pleasant 32

Greenville 62, Commodore Perry 20

Harry S. Truman 72, Pottstown 47

Hershey 70, Susquehanna Township 62

High Point 55, Lititz Christian 27

High School of the Future 50, Dobbins 34

Highlands 79, Beaver Falls 67

Homer-Center 63, Penns Manor 51

Huntingdon 51, Bellefonte 43

Indiana 51, Knoch 38

Iroquois 58, Northwestern 44

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Avella 46

Jim Thorpe 50, Panther Valley 46

Karns City 55, Redbank Valley 41

Kennard-Dale 57, Gettysburg 53

Keystone 70, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41

Kutztown 65, Hamburg 32

Lampeter-Strasburg 53, Lancaster Catholic 41

Lancaster Mennonite 52, Conestoga Valley 51

Latin Charter 68, Philadelphia George Washington 58

Laurel 63, Elwood City Riverside 48

Laurel Highlands 92, Elizabeth Forward 65

Leechburg 87, St. Joseph 63

Ligonier Valley 79, Purchase Line 67

Littlestown 64, Biglerville 38

Lower Dauphin 83, Red Land 46

Lower Merion 87, Upper Darby 66

Loyalsock 58, Hughesville 40

Mariana Bracetti 54, Nueva Esperanza 44

Marple Newtown 63, Strath Haven 55

Mars 72, McKeesport 66

Mastbaum 77, Palumbo 64

Mastery Charter South 74, KIPP Dubois 47

Meadville 69, Conneaut Area 52

Mercer 50, Jamestown 41

Millville 71, Bucktail 29

MMI Prep 60, Weatherly 52

Moniteau 49, Union 35

Moon 67, Bishop Canevin 15

Moravian Academy 72, Saucon Valley 40

Mount Lebanon 67, North Allegheny 56

Nazareth Area 61, Pleasant Valley 53

Neshaminy 53, Glen Mills 48

New Castle 52, Hampton 39

North Penn-Mansfield 55, Wyalusing 50

North Schuylkill 55, Shamokin 36

Northampton 48, East Stroudsburg North 28

Northeastern 56, Red Lion 42

Northern Bedford 65, Fannett-Metal 56

Northwestern Lehigh 62, Palisades 40

Norwin 51, Monessen 46

Oil City 47, Corry 46

Oswayo 71, Friends Central 25

Owen J Roberts 59, Upper Merion 45

Palmyra 40, Mechanicsburg 38

Parkway Northwest 58, GAMP 49

Parkway West 57, Hill Freedman 52

Paul Robeson 71, String Theory Schools 51

Penn Charter 78, Shipley 74

Penncrest 62, Radnor 41

Pennridge 53, Lansdale Catholic 47

Pennsbury 63, North Penn 39

Peters Township 65, Pittsburgh North Catholic 31

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 60, Pope John Paul II 42

Philadelphia Science Leadership 65, Swenson 10

Pine Grove 63, Tri-Valley 46

Pine-Richland 70, Upper St. Clair 55

Plumstead Christian 59, Bristol 47

Portage Area 59, Meyersdale 41

Pottsgrove 70, Great Valley 65

Quaker Valley 88, Ellwood City 57

Reading 64, Coatesville 58

Renaissance Academy 47, AIM Academy 31

Reynolds 59, Vision Quest 39

Ridgway 73, Port Allegany 26

Rockwood 65, Conemaugh Valley 60, OT

Roxborough 58, Edison 53

Saltsburg 59, Northern Cambria 46

Sankofa Freedom 67, South Philadelphia 55

Selinsgrove 70, Lewisburg 63

Serra Catholic 74, California 46

Seton-LaSalle 75, South Park 49

Sewickley Academy 82, Harvest Baptist 21

Shade 81, North Star 68

Shaler 81, Albert Gallatin 54

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 65, Cumberland Valley Christian 47

SLA Beeber 65, Swenson 10

Souderton 42, Methacton 40

South Western 60, Spring Grove 50

Southern Lehigh 69, Pen Argyl 39

Springfield Delco 78, Harriton 64

Sto-Rox 63, Avonworth 56

Strawberry Mansion 82, Parkway Center City 50

Sullivan County 74, Benton 26

Tamaqua 55, Shenandoah Valley 34

Trinity 59, Bethel Park 53

Twin Valley 66, Pequea Valley 37

Tyrone 81, Philipsburg-Osceola 55

Uniontown 64, McGuffey 59

Unionville 47, West Chester Henderson 33

United 66, West Shamokin 51

Upper Perkiomen 54, Oley Valley 40

Valley Forge Military 65, Holy Ghost Prep 47

Waynesburg Central 80, Charleroi 50

West Allegheny 67, South Fayette 46

West Chester East 65, Kennett 39

West Middlesex 47, Neshannock 32

West Mifflin 48, South Allegheny 36

Williams Valley 73, Upper Dauphin 37

Wilson 67, Palmerton 59

Wissahickon 46, Norristown 45

Wyoming Area 70, Mountain View 23

York 51, New Oxford 37

York County Tech 64, York Catholic 44

Yough 45, Summit Academy 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Blacklick vs. Harmony, ppd.

Conneaut, Ohio vs. North East, ccd.

Erie First Christian Academy vs. Seneca, ppd.

Warren vs. Erie McDowell, ppd.< to Dec 13.

Harbor Creek vs. Cambridge Springs, ppd.

Forest Area vs. North Clarion, ppd.

Maplewood vs. Sharpsville, ppd.

Hickory vs. Wilmington, ppd.< to Dec 19.

Towanda vs. Sayre Area, ppd.

Kane Area vs. Eisenhower, ppd.< to Jan 29.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 40, Germantown Friends 10

Agnes Irwin 50, Faith Christian Academy 30

Albert Gallatin 43, Waynesburg Central 27

Allentown Allen 52, Bethlehem Freedom 48

Armstrong 48, Burrell 26

Baldwin 50, McKeesport 49

Beaver Area 62, Montour 46

Belle Vernon 63, Greensburg Salem 45

Bethlehem Center 51, Brashear 31

Big Spring 56, Boiling Springs 34

Brownsville 57, Laurel Highlands 46

Cambria Heights 60, Marion Center 55

Cameron, W.Va. 69, Mapletown 12

Camp Hill Trinity 74, Steelton-Highspire 45

Cedar Cliff 71, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 59

Central Bucks East 44, Perkiomen Valley 33

Central Bucks South 48, Council Rock North 42

Central York 51, Dallastown Area 44

Cheltenham 66, Philadelphia George Washington 17

Christian School of York 45, Covenant Christian Academy 5

Claysburg-Kimmel 56, Northern Bedford 32

Cochranton 60, Mercer 29

Conestoga 41, Haverford 37

Conestoga Valley 61, Lancaster Mennonite 36

Daniel Boone 55, Brandywine Heights 38

Delone 63, Hanover 7

Dobbins 37, Freire Charter 22

Donegal 79, Columbia 58

Dunmore 37, Scranton 13

East Stroudsburg South 46, Allentown Dieruff 41

Eastern York 57, Northeastern 39

Easton 60, Bethlehem Liberty 20

ELCO 38, Manheim Central 29

Elizabeth Forward 53, Connellsville 37

Elizabethtown 63, Solanco 44

Elk Lake 48, Wilkes-Barre GAR 25

Everett 49, Southern Fulton 29

Exeter 65, Antietam 38

Fox Chapel 58, North Hills 48

Garnet Valley 53, Ridley 33

Gateway 45, Mars 38

Germantown Academy 64, Caravel Academy, Del. 50

Gettysburg 35, Kennard-Dale 34

Governor Mifflin 52, Garden Spot 30

Great Valley 47, Norristown 21

Hazleton Area 67, Williamsport 43

Hershey 39, Susquehanna Township 34

Holy Redeemer 51, Abington Heights 45

Hughesville 37, Benton 29

Hyndman 57, Paw Paw, W.Va. 38

Jenkintown 58, Christopher Dock 5

Kutztown 61, Hamburg 19

Lancaster Catholic 65, Lampeter-Strasburg 32

Lancaster McCaskey 72, Reading 70

Lansdale Catholic 54, Pennridge 48

Lewisburg 44, Lourdes Regional 31

Linden Hall 53, Harrisburg Academy 7

Littlestown 36, Biglerville 26

Lower Dauphin 52, Red Land 25

Lower Merion 51, Upper Darby 37

Lower Moreland 43, Hatboro-Horsham 22

Marple Newtown 48, Strath Haven 45

Mastbaum 41, Strawberry Mansion 30

McGuffey 41, Avella 33

Middletown 56, Northern Lebanon 42

Mifflin County 67, Chambersburg 46

Minersville 44, Blue Mountain 30

Moravian Academy 53, Saucon Valley 46

Moshannon Valley 62, Curwensville 32

Mount Carmel 56, Central Columbia 39

Mount St. Joseph 40, Gwynedd Mercy 39

Nanticoke Area 60, Delaware Valley 22

Neshannock 57, Hickory 21

New Foundations 48, MaST Charter 23

New Hope-Solebury 43, Springfield Montco 32

New Oxford 68, York 25

North Penn 44, Archbishop Carroll 41

Northwestern Lehigh 44, Palisades 23

Notre Dame 77, Bonner-Prendergast 69

Notre Dame-Green Pond 46, Catasauqua 21

Oakland Catholic 60, Moon 19

Otto-Eldred 37, Bradford 26

Overbrook 48, Philadelphia MC&S 29

Owen J Roberts 52, Interboro 34

Oxford 54, Coatesville 52

Penn Manor 55, Cocalico 41

Penncrest 62, Radnor 41

Pennsbury 51, Conwell Egan 10

Philadelphia West Catholic 87, Academy Park 65

Phoenixville 58, Collegium Charter School 29

Pottsgrove 55, Oley Valley 29

Pottstown 52, Harry S. Truman 42

Pottsville 50, Muhlenberg 12

Rochester 74, New Brighton 28

Roxborough 35, Sayre 23

Saint James, Md. 55, Mercersburg Academy 10

Salisbury 45, Bangor 34

Sewickley Academy 59, Eden Christian 43

Shaler 63, Plum 26

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 60, Cumberland Valley Christian 40

Shipley 60, Springside Chestnut Hill 45

Souderton 54, Methacton 28

South Side 55, Burgettstown 29

Southern Columbia 63, Line Mountain 42

Southern Lehigh 50, Pen Argyl 16

Spring Grove 40, South Western 39, OT

Springfield Delco 53, Harriton 28

St. Basil 59, Sacred Heart 29

St. Joseph’s Catholic 57, Glendale 40

State College 55, Central Dauphin East 46

Sun Valley 37, Chichester 20

Susquehannock 47, York Suburban 45

Tamaqua 58, Shenandoah Valley 26

The Christian Academy 39, Plumstead Christian 24

Thomas Jefferson 64, Mount Pleasant 30

Tulpehocken 24, Annville-Cleona 17

Twin Valley 62, Conrad Weiser 27

Upper Dublin 48, Bishop Shanahan 34

Upper Perkiomen 30, Quakertown 26

Villa Maria Academy 55, Nazareth Academy 28

Washington 61, Frazier 46

West Chester East 65, Kennett 39

West Chester Henderson 66, Upper Merion 63

West Chester Rustin 66, Penn Wood 49

West Lawn Wilson 45, Cedar Crest 32

West Mifflin 48, Steel Valley 46

West York 54, Dover 50

Westinghouse 55, Imani Christian Academy 23

Westtown 40, George School 23

William Tennent 54, Council Rock South 50

Woodland Hills 56, Allderdice 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dubois vs. Hollidaysburg, ppd.< to Dec 18.

Sheffield vs. Austin, ppd.< to Jan 20.

Harmony vs. Ferndale, ppd.

Penn Hills vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

Central Valley vs. Ellwood City, ppd.

Trinity Christian vs. Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Western Wayne vs. Scranton Holy Cross, ppd.< to Dec 13.

Wellsboro vs. Coudersport, ppd.< to Dec 18.

