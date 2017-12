PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles fans start at an early age.

Ashley and Nate Rotenberg tell WPVI-TV they captured their 2-year-old twins singing the Eagles fight song in their cribs on Sunday. Madelyn and Logan shouted “Fight Eagles!”

Ashley Rotenberg says the twins and their 5-year-old sister grew up listening to the chant.

The 11-2 Eagles clinched the NFC East title.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com