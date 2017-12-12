University in Ohio says new contracting procedures in place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio says it put new contracting procedures in place after concerns were raised about payments to a consultant.

Wright State University spokesman Seth Bauguess says a new university lawyer was hired last year to address many of the issues. Bauguess also says the university now ensures all financial dealings with vendors are conducted appropriately and openly.

Bauguess commented after the state watchdog on Tuesday questioned $1.8 million of $2.3 million in payments made by Wright State to an economic development consultant.

The Ohio Inspector General said payments of $1.8 million by Wright State to Ron Wine Consulting Group were overpayments or unsupported, questionable or unauthorized payments.

Kenneth Ignozzi, an attorney representing Wine, said Tuesday that all payments were directed by the university.