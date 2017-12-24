Update on the latest NFL finals

SEAHAWKS- COWBOYS

Seahawks beat Cowboys 21-12 in playoff elimination game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Coleman put Seattle in front for good with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Seahawks won a playoff elimination game against Dallas, beating the Cowboys 21-12 on Sunday in Ezekiel Elliott’s return from a six-game suspension.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and the Dallas offense didn’t score a touchdown despite the reunion with his backfield mate, the one he shared a remarkable rookie season with a year ago when Cowboys had an NFC-best 13 wins.

Now Dallas (8-7) is eliminated from the postseason with the end of its three-game winning streak, and the Seahawks (9-6) still have a chance to keep their five-year playoff streak alive after Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns despite a career-low 93 yards passing.

Coleman gave Seattle a 14-9 lead in the third quarter when he reached down to catch Prescott’s badly overthrown pass to Elliott and ran untouched 30 yards for a touchdown.

It was the fourth pick-six of the season for Prescott, who threw just four interceptions last season when he was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has 13 interceptions for the season.

49ers-JAGUARS

Garoppolo leads surging 49ers past Jaguars 44-33

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score against one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses and the San Francisco 49ers won their fourth straight behind their new quarterback, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-33 on Sunday.

The day wasn’t a total loss for the Jaguars (10-5), who clinched their first division title since 1999 earlier in the afternoon when Tennessee lost at home to the Rams. But the defeat dealt a big blow to Jacksonville’s hopes for a first-round bye. The Jaguars need to win next week and hope Pittsburgh loses twice to get a bye.

The 49ers (5-10) saw their playoff hopes die a long time ago during an 0-9 start but the mood and play around the team changed dramatically after Garoppolo was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this month following a midseason trade from New England.

He has led San Francisco to four straight wins but this one might have been the most impressive, considering the quality of Jacksonville’s defense. The Jaguars came into the game having allowed the fewest points and yards passing in the league, while recording the most sacks.

BILLS-PATRIOTS

With eye on playoffs, Brady, Lewis lead Pats by Bills 37-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady passed for a pair of touchdowns and the New England Patriots stayed on track to claim home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Dion Lewis caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a 4-yard score. He carried 24 times for career-high 129 yards. It was just his second-career 100-yard game. Mike Gillislee, active for the first time in six games, added a 1-yard rushing touchdown

New England, which is 12-3, can lock up first-round bye with either a Pittsburgh or Jacksonville loss. If both of those teams lose, the Patriots will secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Jaguars play at San Francisco Sunday. The Steelers play at Houston Monday.

Even with the loss, the Bills, now 8-7, remain in contention to break their 17-year playoff drought. It is longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports. It is the longest postseason absence since NFL merger in 1970.

New England has won at least 12 games in eight straight seasons — an NFL record.

RAMS-TITANS

Rams clinch 1st NFC West title since ’03, beat Titans 27-23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 11:51 left, and the Los Angeles Rams held off the Tennessee Titans 27-23 on Sunday to clinch their first NFC West title since 2003.

The Rams, now 11-4, came in needing a win or a loss by Seattle to secure the division. They took care of business themselves, with Todd Gurley II and Goff leading the way again.

Gurley bolstered his argument for NFL MVP with 118 yards rushing and 158 yards receiving with two TDs. Goff finished with four touchdowns and 301 yards passing.

The Titans, now 8-7, lost their third straight game, damaging their chances of ending their own playoff drought stretching to 2008.

DOLPHINS-CHIEFS

Chiefs beat Miami 29-13 to win back-to-back AFC West titles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, Kareem Hunt ran for 91 yards and a score and the Chiefs beat the Dolphins 29-13.

The resounding win gave Kansas City back-to-back AFC West titles for the first time in franchise history. It also eliminated Miami from the playoff race.

Tyreek Hill had six catches for 109 yards, and Harrison Butker converted five field goals, as the Chiefs, who are 9-6, dashed what faint postseason hope the Dolphins still harbored.

Jay Cutler threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, but a chunk of that came on a 65-yard toss to Jakeem Grant late in the first half. Otherwise, Miami struggled against a Chiefs defense that has been stingy and opportunistic the past two weeks.

CHARGERS-JETS

Chargers stay in AFC playoff mix with 14-7 win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates and Melvin Gordon ran for a score to help the Los Angeles Chargers stay alive in the AFC playoff race with a 14-7 victory over the New York Jets.

The Chargers entered the weekend needing to win both of their remaining games — including next Sunday at home against Oakland — and get lots of help elsewhere to remain in the mix.

Los Angeles, which started the season 0-4, had a tough time getting much going against a spirited effort by the defense of the Jets. Rivers finished only 22 of 40 for 290 yards.

LIONS-BENGALS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Giovani Bernard ran for 116 yards and a clinching touchdown in the closing minutes, sending Cincinnati to a 26-17 victory Sunday that eliminated the Detroit Lions from playoff contention and gave Marvin Lewis a good moment in what was possibly his final home game as Bengals coach.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions, who are 8-7, couldn’t take advantage of an injury-depleted team that gave indifferent performances the last two games. It was a fitting finish for Detroit, which opened the season 3-4 and repeatedly wasted chances to move to the forefront of the playoff chase.

Tion Green’s 5-yard touchdown drive put the Lions ahead 17-16 early in the fourth quarter, but defensive penalties extended Cincinnati’s drive that led to Randy Bullock’s go-ahead kick with 4:42 left.

BUCCANEERS-PANTHERS

Panthers clinch playoff spot with 22-19 win over Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)— Cam Newton scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a 22-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a berth in the NFC playoffs.

The Panthers, who are 11-4, trailed most of the second half, but Newton drove the Panthers 59 yards completing 4 of 7 passes for 52 yards in the final 33 minutes before scoring on fumbled snap.

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South championship with a win over Atlanta and a New Orleans loss to Tampa Bay.

BRONCOS-REDSKINS

Cousins throws for 3 TDs, Redskins beat Broncos 27-11

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in what could be his final home game for the Washington Redskins as they beat the Denver Broncos and their top-ranked defense 27-11 Sunday.

Cousins was 19 of 37 with TD passes to Jamison Crowder , Josh Doctson and Vernon Davis and an interception. He became the first quarterback in Washington history with three seasons of 25 or more TD passes, and needs 65 yards for his third in a row with 4,000-plus yards.

Washington’s 386 offensive yards are third most by a Denver opponent this season, behind only Philadelphia and New England. The Broncos came in giving up an average of 276.8 yards a game.

FALCONS-SAINTS

Defense propels Saints past Falcons, into playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore corralled an unusual, momentum-turning interception off his back , New Orleans made two defensive stands from inside its own 2-yard line, and the Saints clinched their first playoff berth since 2013 with a 23-13 victory over the rival Atlanta Falcons.

Ted Ginn caught a 54-yard pass for a touchdown, which came just a few plays after Lattimore’s interception and shortly before halftime. Mark Ingram used a sharp cutback to break loose for a 26-yard touchdown for New Orleans ( 11-4), which kept its tenuous hold on first place in the NFC South heading into the final week of the season.

While the loss eliminated the Falcons (9-6) from the NFC South race, Atlanta can clinch a wild-card berth by beating Carolina in the final regular season game on New Year’s Eve.

BROWNS-BEARS

Browns move to brink of winless season, lose 20-3 to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got pushed to the brink of a winless season, hurt by two more interceptions thrown by DeShone Kizer and two turnovers in the red zone on the way to a 20-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on a snowy field.

Kizer threw for 182 yards and ran his league leading-interception total to 21. One of those was to a wide-open Kyle Fuller in the end zone in the second quarter.

One more loss and the Browns will join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.

CARDINALS-GIANTS

Fitz has a big day, Cardinals get first shutout in 25 years

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Larry Fitzgerald had a big day in what might have been the final home game of his prolific career and the Arizona Cardinals shut out an opponent for the first time in 25 seasons in a 23-0 victory over Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Sunday.

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection in his 14 NFL seasons, caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He even completed a pass for the first time (in three career tries), a 21-yarder to Jaron Brown.

Manning, on the other hand, could not get the offense moving for the Giants (2-13) and got no help on the ground.

The 36-year-old quarterback completed 27 of 45 passes for 263 yards and was intercepted twice, both by Antoine Bethea. Manning also had the ball stripped by Deone Bucannon and returned 21 yards for a touchdown by Robert Nkemdiche.

Arizona had not shut out an opponent since a 17-0 win over the Giants on Dec. 12, 1992. The Giants were last shut out on Oct. 12, 2014, 27-0 by the Eagles.

The only real New York threat came when Aldrick Rosas missed a 33-yard field goal.