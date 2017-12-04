US to host 2 basketball World Cup qualifiers in Santa Cruz

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. men’s basketball team will host its next two World Cup qualifying games in Santa Cruz, California, at the home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate.

The Americans will play Cuba on Feb. 23 and Puerto Rico on Feb. 26 at Kaiser Permanente Arena, USA Basketball announced Monday.

The Americans beat Puerto Rico last month during their 2-0 start in the new qualifying format for the 2019 World Cup in China.

The U.S. is expected to again use G League players to form Jeff Van Gundy’s team with NBA players unavailable during the regular season.

The Americans will wrap up the first round of qualifying with games at Mexico and Cuba next summer.