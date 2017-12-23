Vote for the WHIZ-TV basketball player of the week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every Monday (This week Tuesday because of Christmas) throughout the basketball season WHIZ-TV will give out a basketball player of the week honor to one area athlete, and you can vote for who you want to win!

The four candidates are listed below. To vote, visit the WHIZ Sports twitter page and click what player you think should win.

Seth Russell (New Lexington) – The Nex Lex senior scored 28 points on Tuesday against Maysville. He followed that up with a 25 point and 10 rebound performance in Friday’s game with West Muskingum.

Hunter Moore (Philo) – Moore helped lead the Electrics to consecutive MVL wins this week. On Tuesday his Philo team beat West Muskingum and on Friday they downed Maysville. Moore was the top scorer in both games, collecting 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Taylar Slaughter (Cambridge) – In her last three games the Bobcat freshman has scored 24, 21, and 16 in wins over Barnesville, Dover, and Zanesville. Her Cambridge team is 8-0 on the season

Kendyl Mick (Sheridan) – In her past two games against Tri-Valley and Crooksville, Mick has averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Her Lady Generals are 5-1 in MVL play and tied for second place in the league.

The deadline to vote is 6 p.m. on Sunday.