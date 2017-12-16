Vote for the WHIZ-TV basketball player of the week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every Monday throughout the basketball season WHIZ-TV will give out a basketball player of the week honor to one area athlete, and you can vote for who you want to win!

The four candidates are listed below. To vote, visit the WHIZ Sports twitter page and click what player you think should win.

Cameron Brooks-Harris (Zanesville) – Scored 35 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and went 16-19 from the free throw line in a 81-58 win over Marietta. His Blue Devils are 5-0 on the season

Cole Smith (Philo) – Scored a game high 16 points to lead the Electrics past previously undefeated Sheridan in overtime. He also hit the game tying shot.

Matt Applegate (Bishop Rosecrans) – Score a team high 18 points and pulled down 21 rebounds to help lead Rosecrans to their first win of the season, beating Millersport 57-36

Jena Wharton (Sheridan) Hit five three-pointers and had a game high 17 points to help Sheridan overcome a ten point halftime deficit to beat previously undefeated Tri-Valley 57-55.

The deadline to vote is 6 p.m. on Sunday.