WADA shares Moscow lab evidence with Olympic sports bodies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — World Anti-Doping Agency investigators are sharing evidence from a Moscow laboratory database with international sports bodies who must decide on prosecuting Russian athletes for doping.

The database — known as the Laboratory Information Management System — can be used in cases of athletes implicated by Richard McLaren in an investigation that led to International Olympic Committee sanctions against Russia last week.

WADA’s Director of Intelligence and Investigations, Guenter Younger, helped brief officials, including presidents and general secretaries of Olympic sports, at a meeting at a Lausanne hotel.

Younger did not comment when leaving the closed-door session for a briefing at IOC headquarters.

The agency said last month the Moscow files acquired by WADA in October are believed to detail all testing data from January 2012-August 2015.