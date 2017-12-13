Wade’s Clothing closeout sale

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s the final stretch run for Wade’s Clothing in Zanesville.

Saturday will be the final operating day for Wade’s after being open for 43 years. Store Manager Bruce Barclay has been with Wades for over 30 years. He said it’s sad to see the store closing however, he understands the decision.

“Times are changing, people aren’t dressing like they use to and so business has taken a turn. We understand but, it will be hard, the next three days. I’ll be able to see people that I might not cross their path or they might not cross my path again. Will look for it and see what happens but it’ll be interesting, an interesting three days,” said Barclay.

Everything in Wade’s Clothing must go. There will be sales Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to clear out all the inventory as well as all the fixtures. Barclay said over the next three days there will be huge sales on everything.

“If you haven’t been in, it’s a good time to come in and I’d like all my friends because I call them friends rather than customers, I’d like to invite all my friends in to see me the next three days and take advantage of our sale,” said Barclay.

Wade’s Clothing will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.