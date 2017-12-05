Weather Discussion

TUESDAY 12/5:

TODAY: AM Rain & Breezy. Temps Falling. High 60

TONIGHT: Clouds Breaking. Cold. Low 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 39

DISCUSSION:

Good Morning Southeast Ohio!

Big changes are on the way from the above average highs that have been felt for the past 7 days. A strong cold front will sweep through the state this morning ushering in winter temps for the rest of the week.

Showers will turn to rain ahead of the front between 5 and 11 am. Our high near 60 will arrive just before the front passes around 11 am. From then on, rain will push-off to our east leaving just a few stray showers for the afternoon. Clouds will begin to break late afternoon/evening and any showers will taper off.

The winter temps arrive for Wednesday with highs struggling to reach 40 under mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will cross the state Thursday but dry air will hinder any precipitation. The impacts will be a few more clouds and colder air with highs in the mid 30s.

Highs in the 30s continue Friday and Saturday. Another cold front arrives for the weekend and this time bringing snow showers Friday into Saturday and dropping highs near 30 by Sunday. Too early to tell exact snow potential but some accumulations are possible. Until then, bundle up! Winter is coming!

Have a Great Day!

-Nathan

