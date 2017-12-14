Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 71, Williamsport 55

Albert Gallatin 76, Uniontown 64

Aliquippa 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 46

Archbishop Carroll 76, Cheltenham 62

Audenried 78, Cardinal O’Hara 69

Bellwood-Antis 70, Tussey Mountain 53

Bishop McCort 66, Penn Cambria 40

Bishop Walsh, Md. 66, HOPE for Hyndman 46

Blacklick 55, Rockwood 36

Blue Mountain 54, Wyomissing 44

Bonner-Prendergast 90, Philadelphia MC&S 57

Bradford 62, Dubois Central Catholic 58

Brockway 63, Dubois 60

Brownsville 71, Geibel Catholic 38

California 68, Yough 43

Cambria Heights 79, Somerset 58

Cameron County 60, Punxsutawney 48

Central Bucks East 49, Council Rock South 45

Central Cambria 69, Westmont Hilltop 53

Central Martinsburg 56, Clearfield 45

Charleroi 60, Ringgold 43

Cochranton 56, Reynolds 45

Conestoga Valley 64, Solanco 39

Dallastown Area 72, Elizabethtown 62

Deer Lakes 74, Apollo-Ridge 49

Dunmore 55, West Scranton 54

East Juniata 78, Mifflinburg 43

Ellwood City 65, Springdale 56

Ephrata 59, Warwick 57, OT

Erie 63, Corry 46

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Fort Leboeuf 40

Erie McDowell 74, Warren 50

Forest Hills 66, Bedford 51

Franklin Learning Center 50, Franklin Towne Charter 45

Governor Mifflin 60, Lebanon 58, OT

Greater Johnstown 75, Bishop Carroll 65

Hollidaysburg 68, Central Mountain 58

Hyde, Maine 44, Berwick 23

Jamestown 69, Saegertown 44

Jefferson-Morgan 61, Bethlehem Center 46

Kennard-Dale 50, Penn Manor 44

LaSalle 68, Constitution 50

Manheim Township 59, Central Dauphin 42

Marian Catholic 46, Pottsville Nativity 43, OT

Mercy Career 51, Community Academy 41

Montoursville 68, Neumann 61

Mount Carmel 57, Minersville 46

Mount Union 62, Glendale 41

Muncy 59, Columbia-Montour 52

Nanticoke Area 57, Riverside 43

Old Forge 61, Mountain View 40

Otto-Eldred 74, Sheffield 27

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 74, Brentwood 42

Penn Hills 73, Burrell 59

Pennridge 62, Methacton 51

Pennsbury 63, North Penn 39

Phil-Montgomery Christian 44, Barrack Hebrew 35

Philadelphia West Catholic 86, West Philadelphia 57

Pittston Area 53, North Pocono 49

Pocono Mountain East 71, Delaware Valley 63

Pocono Mountain West 58, Emmaus 44

Richland 77, Bishop Guilfoyle 57

Ridgway 51, Brookville 38

Schuylkill Valley 61, Fleetwood 54

Scranton Holy Cross 71, Valley View 44

Seton-LaSalle 54, Washington 45

Sharon 60, Greenville 34

Shikellamy 76, Lourdes Regional 73, OT

Solebury 55, Academy of the New Church 54

South Allegheny 56, Riverview 40

Springfield Montco 58, Jenkintown 43

St. Joseph’s Prep 55, Germantown Academy 37

Steel Valley 66, West Mifflin 52

Thomas Jefferson 67, Keystone Oaks 52

Titusville 45, Girard 38

Tunkhannock 64, Elk Lake 41

Union City 50, Seneca 30

Wallenpaupack 79, Forest City 29

Warrior Run 80, Montgomery 43

West Lawn Wilson 56, Cocalico 44

Wyoming Area 75, Lackawanna Trail 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

New Brighton vs. Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

Freeport vs. Mohawk, ppd.

Brashear vs. Ambridge, ppd.

Coudersport vs. St. Marys, ppd.< to Feb 14.

Tidioute Charter vs. Austin, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 53, Episcopal Academy 52

Abington Heights 49, Mountain View 29

Agnes Irwin 44, Hatboro-Horsham 40

Ambridge 42, Hopewell 26

Athens 39, Canton 38

Audenried 72, Engineering And Science 61

Avon Grove 65, Chester Charter 17

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 49, Hun, N.J. 38

Benjamin Franklin 40, Sayre 20

Bensalem 61, Conwell Egan 30

Berlin-Brothersvalley 60, North Star 54

Bermudian Springs 46, Fairfield 19

Blairsville 68, Purchase Line 23

Brentwood 60, Highlands 37

Brockway 50, Cameron County 46

Cambridge Springs 51, Saegertown 37

Camp Hill Trinity 69, Lebanon Catholic 66

Canon-McMillan 53, Ringgold 37

Central Dauphin East 63, Red Lion 40

Central Martinsburg 46, Clearfield 30

Clairton 39, Jefferson-Morgan 25

Constitution 47, Tacony Academy 46

Cowanesque Valley 47, Troy 21

ELCO 34, Fleetwood 27

Ellwood City 43, Union Area 33

Ephrata 45, Warwick 37

GAMP 39, Nueva Esperanza 20

Gateway 37, Penn-Trafford 32

Geibel Catholic 51, Yough 24

General McLane 42, Girard 39

Hanover Area 75, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 31

Harmony 38, West Branch 30

Homer-Center 44, Marion Center 35

Huntingdon 51, Bellefonte 31

Johnsonburg 47, Elk County Catholic 26

Juniata 55, Millersburg 31

Kensington 32, Abraham Lincoln 21

KIPP Dubois 38, Fels 31

Kiski Area 58, Monessen 22

Loyalsock 60, South Williamsport 24

Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 15

Manheim Township 57, Cedar Cliff 49

Mercyhurst Prep 66, North East 34

Meyersdale 44, Conemaugh Township 34

Mifflinburg 57, Selinsgrove 16

Motivation 59, Franklin Learning Center 24

Muncy 45, Columbia-Montour 20

Neumann 59, Montgomery 31

North Schuylkill 60, Berks Catholic 41

Northwestern 55, Fairview 24

Olney Charter 62, Gratz 23

Oswayo 54, Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 35

Overbrook 54, Freire Charter 31

Palmyra 50, Hempfield 18

Parkway Northwest 52, Parkway West 33

Paul Robeson 70, Rush 33

Penns Manor 53, Ligonier Valley 31

Penns Valley 52, Bald Eagle Area 14

Phil-Montgomery Christian 48, Barrack Hebrew 35

Philadelphia Academy Charter 47, High School of the Future 9

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 43, Friends Central 33

Philadelphia Central 31, Palumbo 28

Philadelphia Girls 44, Martin Luther King 24

Philadelphia MC&S 44, Philadelphia George Washington 43

Philadelphia Northeast 41, Franklin Towne Charter 33

Philadelphia Science Leadership 57, Bartram 17

Pope John Paul II 53, Daniel Boone 42

Portage Area 65, Shade 40

Prep Charter 52, Parkway Center City 39

Rockwood 50, Blacklick 34

Roxborough 39, Masterman 24

Saltsburg 47, Northern Cambria 21

Sayre Area 40, Towanda 20

Scranton 61, Wilkes-Barre GAR 33

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Western Wayne 24

Scranton Prep 55, Lake-Lehman 35

Sharpsville 61, Oil City 45

Shenandoah Valley 53, MMI Prep 22

Slippery Rock 81, Conneaut, Ohio 17

Smethport 51, Galeton 47

Solanco 50, Conestoga Valley 39

Tunkhannock 65, Carbondale 44

Tyrone 84, Philipsburg-Osceola 54

Valley View 43, Forest City 19

Wellsboro 57, Northeast Bradford 32

West Greene 76, Carmichaels 34

West Philadelphia 38, Randolph 23

West Shamokin 51, United 47

Williamson 47, North Penn-Mansfield 46

Windber 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 3

Wyoming Valley West 61, Honesdale 42

Wyomissing 46, Pottsville Nativity 38

Youngsville 56, Iroquois 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Butler vs. New Castle, ppd.

Warren vs. Harbor Creek, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street vs. Westinghouse, ppd.<<