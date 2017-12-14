Wednesday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 71, Williamsport 55
Albert Gallatin 76, Uniontown 64
Aliquippa 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 46
Archbishop Carroll 76, Cheltenham 62
Audenried 78, Cardinal O’Hara 69
Bellwood-Antis 70, Tussey Mountain 53
Bishop McCort 66, Penn Cambria 40
Bishop Walsh, Md. 66, HOPE for Hyndman 46
Blacklick 55, Rockwood 36
Blue Mountain 54, Wyomissing 44
Bonner-Prendergast 90, Philadelphia MC&S 57
Bradford 62, Dubois Central Catholic 58
Brockway 63, Dubois 60
Brownsville 71, Geibel Catholic 38
California 68, Yough 43
Cambria Heights 79, Somerset 58
Cameron County 60, Punxsutawney 48
Central Bucks East 49, Council Rock South 45
Central Cambria 69, Westmont Hilltop 53
Central Martinsburg 56, Clearfield 45
Charleroi 60, Ringgold 43
Cochranton 56, Reynolds 45
Conestoga Valley 64, Solanco 39
Dallastown Area 72, Elizabethtown 62
Deer Lakes 74, Apollo-Ridge 49
Dunmore 55, West Scranton 54
East Juniata 78, Mifflinburg 43
Ellwood City 65, Springdale 56
Ephrata 59, Warwick 57, OT
Erie 63, Corry 46
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Fort Leboeuf 40
Erie McDowell 74, Warren 50
Forest Hills 66, Bedford 51
Franklin Learning Center 50, Franklin Towne Charter 45
Governor Mifflin 60, Lebanon 58, OT
Greater Johnstown 75, Bishop Carroll 65
Hollidaysburg 68, Central Mountain 58
Hyde, Maine 44, Berwick 23
Jamestown 69, Saegertown 44
Jefferson-Morgan 61, Bethlehem Center 46
Kennard-Dale 50, Penn Manor 44
LaSalle 68, Constitution 50
Manheim Township 59, Central Dauphin 42
Marian Catholic 46, Pottsville Nativity 43, OT
Mercy Career 51, Community Academy 41
Montoursville 68, Neumann 61
Mount Carmel 57, Minersville 46
Mount Union 62, Glendale 41
Muncy 59, Columbia-Montour 52
Nanticoke Area 57, Riverside 43
Old Forge 61, Mountain View 40
Otto-Eldred 74, Sheffield 27
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 74, Brentwood 42
Penn Hills 73, Burrell 59
Pennridge 62, Methacton 51
Pennsbury 63, North Penn 39
Phil-Montgomery Christian 44, Barrack Hebrew 35
Philadelphia West Catholic 86, West Philadelphia 57
Pittston Area 53, North Pocono 49
Pocono Mountain East 71, Delaware Valley 63
Pocono Mountain West 58, Emmaus 44
Richland 77, Bishop Guilfoyle 57
Ridgway 51, Brookville 38
Schuylkill Valley 61, Fleetwood 54
Scranton Holy Cross 71, Valley View 44
Seton-LaSalle 54, Washington 45
Sharon 60, Greenville 34
Shikellamy 76, Lourdes Regional 73, OT
Solebury 55, Academy of the New Church 54
South Allegheny 56, Riverview 40
Springfield Montco 58, Jenkintown 43
St. Joseph’s Prep 55, Germantown Academy 37
Steel Valley 66, West Mifflin 52
Thomas Jefferson 67, Keystone Oaks 52
Titusville 45, Girard 38
Tunkhannock 64, Elk Lake 41
Union City 50, Seneca 30
Wallenpaupack 79, Forest City 29
Warrior Run 80, Montgomery 43
West Lawn Wilson 56, Cocalico 44
Wyoming Area 75, Lackawanna Trail 33
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Brighton vs. Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.
Freeport vs. Mohawk, ppd.
Brashear vs. Ambridge, ppd.
Coudersport vs. St. Marys, ppd.< to Feb 14.
Tidioute Charter vs. Austin, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 53, Episcopal Academy 52
Abington Heights 49, Mountain View 29
Agnes Irwin 44, Hatboro-Horsham 40
Ambridge 42, Hopewell 26
Athens 39, Canton 38
Audenried 72, Engineering And Science 61
Avon Grove 65, Chester Charter 17
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 49, Hun, N.J. 38
Benjamin Franklin 40, Sayre 20
Bensalem 61, Conwell Egan 30
Berlin-Brothersvalley 60, North Star 54
Bermudian Springs 46, Fairfield 19
Blairsville 68, Purchase Line 23
Brentwood 60, Highlands 37
Brockway 50, Cameron County 46
Cambridge Springs 51, Saegertown 37
Camp Hill Trinity 69, Lebanon Catholic 66
Canon-McMillan 53, Ringgold 37
Central Dauphin East 63, Red Lion 40
Central Martinsburg 46, Clearfield 30
Clairton 39, Jefferson-Morgan 25
Constitution 47, Tacony Academy 46
Cowanesque Valley 47, Troy 21
ELCO 34, Fleetwood 27
Ellwood City 43, Union Area 33
Ephrata 45, Warwick 37
GAMP 39, Nueva Esperanza 20
Gateway 37, Penn-Trafford 32
Geibel Catholic 51, Yough 24
General McLane 42, Girard 39
Hanover Area 75, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 31
Harmony 38, West Branch 30
Homer-Center 44, Marion Center 35
Huntingdon 51, Bellefonte 31
Johnsonburg 47, Elk County Catholic 26
Juniata 55, Millersburg 31
Kensington 32, Abraham Lincoln 21
KIPP Dubois 38, Fels 31
Kiski Area 58, Monessen 22
Loyalsock 60, South Williamsport 24
Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 15
Manheim Township 57, Cedar Cliff 49
Mercyhurst Prep 66, North East 34
Meyersdale 44, Conemaugh Township 34
Mifflinburg 57, Selinsgrove 16
Motivation 59, Franklin Learning Center 24
Muncy 45, Columbia-Montour 20
Neumann 59, Montgomery 31
North Schuylkill 60, Berks Catholic 41
Northwestern 55, Fairview 24
Olney Charter 62, Gratz 23
Oswayo 54, Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 35
Overbrook 54, Freire Charter 31
Palmyra 50, Hempfield 18
Parkway Northwest 52, Parkway West 33
Paul Robeson 70, Rush 33
Penns Manor 53, Ligonier Valley 31
Penns Valley 52, Bald Eagle Area 14
Phil-Montgomery Christian 48, Barrack Hebrew 35
Philadelphia Academy Charter 47, High School of the Future 9
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 43, Friends Central 33
Philadelphia Central 31, Palumbo 28
Philadelphia Girls 44, Martin Luther King 24
Philadelphia MC&S 44, Philadelphia George Washington 43
Philadelphia Northeast 41, Franklin Towne Charter 33
Philadelphia Science Leadership 57, Bartram 17
Pope John Paul II 53, Daniel Boone 42
Portage Area 65, Shade 40
Prep Charter 52, Parkway Center City 39
Rockwood 50, Blacklick 34
Roxborough 39, Masterman 24
Saltsburg 47, Northern Cambria 21
Sayre Area 40, Towanda 20
Scranton 61, Wilkes-Barre GAR 33
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Western Wayne 24
Scranton Prep 55, Lake-Lehman 35
Sharpsville 61, Oil City 45
Shenandoah Valley 53, MMI Prep 22
Slippery Rock 81, Conneaut, Ohio 17
Smethport 51, Galeton 47
Solanco 50, Conestoga Valley 39
Tunkhannock 65, Carbondale 44
Tyrone 84, Philipsburg-Osceola 54
Valley View 43, Forest City 19
Wellsboro 57, Northeast Bradford 32
West Greene 76, Carmichaels 34
West Philadelphia 38, Randolph 23
West Shamokin 51, United 47
Williamson 47, North Penn-Mansfield 46
Windber 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 3
Wyoming Valley West 61, Honesdale 42
Wyomissing 46, Pottsville Nativity 38
Youngsville 56, Iroquois 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Butler vs. New Castle, ppd.
Warren vs. Harbor Creek, ppd.
Propel Andrew Street vs. Westinghouse, ppd.<<