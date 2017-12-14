Wednesday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Algonquin (Jacobs) 52, Huntley 37
Aurora Central Catholic 56, Glenbard South 46
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 77, Argo 55
Bolingbrook 84, Romeoville 63
Chicago (Austin) 85, Manley 70
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 70, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 58
Chicago (Lane) 64, Foreman 41
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 63, Chicago Little Village 38
Chicago (Tech) 77, Juarez 47
Chicago Phoenix Academy 61, Chicago (Ogden International) 52
Chicago Sullivan 67, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 47
Chicago Uplift 80, Von Steuben 70
CICS-Northtown 80, Round Lake 51
Clemente 71, Raby 64
Collins Academy 68, Chicago (Clark) 62
Crete-Monee 61, Thornridge 43
Crystal Lake Central 58, Hampshire 45
Crystal Lake South 48, Prairie Ridge 44
Hononegah 80, Rockford Guilford 52
Lake View 69, Chicago (Alcott) 53
Orr 64, Lincoln Park 44
Payton 56, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 51
Peoria Heights (Quest) 63, Ridgewood 25
Rockford Auburn 66, Freeport 49
Rockford Boylan 74, Belvidere North 49
Rockford East 77, Belvidere 59
Rockford Jefferson 80, Machesney Park Harlem 60
Schurz 96, Chicago Roosevelt 35
Senn 99, Chicago Academy 68
Shelbyville 62, Hillsboro 49
Spry Community 49, Kelvyn Park 43
St. Laurence 91, Rich East 85
Taft 84, Mather 80
|Hall Holiday Colmone Tournament
Bureau Valley 70, Mendota 40
Fieldcrest 69, Kewanee 38
|St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
Brownstown – St. Elmo 70, Patoka 23
Vandalia 87, Ramsey 53
|St. Joe Ogden Leader Classic
Cissna Park 47, Fithian Oakwood 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Armstrong 31
|Wayne City Tournament
Bluford Webber 53, Gallatin County 48, OT
Red Hill 65, Grayville 33
Wayne City 72, Crab Orchard 46
|West Carroll Holiday Tournament
East Dubuque 59, Ashton-Franklin Center 41
Prophetstown 55, Mendon Unity 47
Stockton 41, Fulton 35
West Carroll 38, Erie 28
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belleville East 76, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 24
Bowen 37, Harper 28
Carmel 54, St. Viator 51
Carmi White County 53, Gallatin County 50
DePaul College Prep 60, Ridgewood 47
Freeport (Aquin) 53, Milledgeville 37
Geneva 61, Schaumburg 34
Grant 53, Round Lake 28
Hancock 54, Dupo 28
Harlan 59, Brooks Academy 14
IC Catholic 35, Illiana Christian 33
Illini Bluffs 39, Farmington 24
Mundelein 63, Waukegan 30
Raby 57, Tilden 51
Sesser-Valier 84, Trico 15
Simeon 61, Morgan Park 55
St. Bede 43, Illinois Valley Central 19
Stevenson 46, Zion Benton 21
Watseka (coop) 79, St. Anne 28
Wethersfield 56, Rockridge 37
|Chicago Heights (Marian Catholic) Tournament
Aurora Central Catholic 54, Harvey Thornton 46
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 45, Naperville Neuqua Valley 41
Fenwick 64, Rich East 35
|Gibault Tournament
Alton Marquette 70, Waterloo Gibault 45
East Alton-Wood River 49, Valmeyer 9
|Gilman (Iroquois West )Tournament
Clifton Central 47, Manteno 34
Gilman Iroquois West 45, Beecher 44
Herscher 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40
Milford 45, Hoopeston Area High School 16
|Naperville North Tournament
Batavia 45, Naperville North 37
Lake Park 57, Oak Park River Forest 46
Lisle (Benet Academy) 63, Fremd 37
|Oak Lawn Tournament
Lockport 44, Sandburg 43
Riverside-Brookfield 49, Oak Lawn Community 36
|Pearl City Holiday Tournament
Pearl City 46, Orangeville 28
Pearl City 45, Fulton 34