Wednesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 14, 2017 at 12:34 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Algonquin (Jacobs) 52, Huntley 37

Aurora Central Catholic 56, Glenbard South 46

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 77, Argo 55

Bolingbrook 84, Romeoville 63

Chicago (Austin) 85, Manley 70

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 70, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 58

Chicago (Lane) 64, Foreman 41

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 63, Chicago Little Village 38

Chicago (Tech) 77, Juarez 47

Chicago Phoenix Academy 61, Chicago (Ogden International) 52

Chicago Sullivan 67, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 47

Chicago Uplift 80, Von Steuben 70

CICS-Northtown 80, Round Lake 51

Clemente 71, Raby 64

Collins Academy 68, Chicago (Clark) 62

Crete-Monee 61, Thornridge 43

Crystal Lake Central 58, Hampshire 45

Crystal Lake South 48, Prairie Ridge 44

Hononegah 80, Rockford Guilford 52

Lake View 69, Chicago (Alcott) 53

Orr 64, Lincoln Park 44

Payton 56, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 51

Peoria Heights (Quest) 63, Ridgewood 25

Rockford Auburn 66, Freeport 49

Rockford Boylan 74, Belvidere North 49

Rockford East 77, Belvidere 59

Rockford Jefferson 80, Machesney Park Harlem 60

Schurz 96, Chicago Roosevelt 35

Senn 99, Chicago Academy 68

Shelbyville 62, Hillsboro 49

Spry Community 49, Kelvyn Park 43

St. Laurence 91, Rich East 85

Taft 84, Mather 80

Hall Holiday Colmone Tournament

Bureau Valley 70, Mendota 40

Fieldcrest 69, Kewanee 38

St. Elmo Holiday Tournament

Brownstown – St. Elmo 70, Patoka 23

Vandalia 87, Ramsey 53

St. Joe Ogden Leader Classic

Cissna Park 47, Fithian Oakwood 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Armstrong 31

Wayne City Tournament

Bluford Webber 53, Gallatin County 48, OT

Red Hill 65, Grayville 33

Wayne City 72, Crab Orchard 46

West Carroll Holiday Tournament

East Dubuque 59, Ashton-Franklin Center 41

Prophetstown 55, Mendon Unity 47

Stockton 41, Fulton 35

West Carroll 38, Erie 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville East 76, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 24

Bowen 37, Harper 28

Carmel 54, St. Viator 51

Carmi White County 53, Gallatin County 50

DePaul College Prep 60, Ridgewood 47

Freeport (Aquin) 53, Milledgeville 37

Geneva 61, Schaumburg 34

Grant 53, Round Lake 28

Hancock 54, Dupo 28

Harlan 59, Brooks Academy 14

IC Catholic 35, Illiana Christian 33

Illini Bluffs 39, Farmington 24

Mundelein 63, Waukegan 30

Raby 57, Tilden 51

Sesser-Valier 84, Trico 15

Simeon 61, Morgan Park 55

St. Bede 43, Illinois Valley Central 19

Stevenson 46, Zion Benton 21

Watseka (coop) 79, St. Anne 28

Wethersfield 56, Rockridge 37

Chicago Heights (Marian Catholic) Tournament

Aurora Central Catholic 54, Harvey Thornton 46

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 45, Naperville Neuqua Valley 41

Fenwick 64, Rich East 35

Gibault Tournament

Alton Marquette 70, Waterloo Gibault 45

East Alton-Wood River 49, Valmeyer 9

Gilman (Iroquois West )Tournament

Clifton Central 47, Manteno 34

Gilman Iroquois West 45, Beecher 44

Herscher 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40

Milford 45, Hoopeston Area High School 16

Naperville North Tournament

Batavia 45, Naperville North 37

Lake Park 57, Oak Park River Forest 46

Lisle (Benet Academy) 63, Fremd 37

Oak Lawn Tournament

Lockport 44, Sandburg 43

Riverside-Brookfield 49, Oak Lawn Community 36

Pearl City Holiday Tournament

Pearl City 46, Orangeville 28

Pearl City 45, Fulton 34

