It’s A White Christmas Means Snow Emergencies

Area residents are waking up to the much wanted White Christmas in the Whiz viewing and listening areas, but beyond the excitement are some slick roads on this Christmas Day. Area law enforcement officials have issue road warnings Monday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff has issued a level 2 Snow Emergency which means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it necessary to drive in Coshocton County shout be out on the roads. The Perry and Guernsey County Sheriff’s Offices have each issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency which means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting show and they may also be icy, drive carefully.