White focused on Bills beating Patriots, not Gronkowski hit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White says he’s willing to forgive and forget Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for blindsiding him in the back of the head during Buffalo’s loss to New England three weeks ago.

Without repeating the accusations he made against Gronkowski following the hit, White referred to his reaction as being “childish.”

White says he’s over it and adds the only payback he’s seeking is helping the Bills beat the Patriots in their rematch at New England on Sunday.

White had called Gronkowski a “dirty player,” and referred to the NFL’s decision to suspend the tight end for one game as being “a joke.”

White intercepted Tom Brady’s pass and had already been touched down along the Patriots sideline, when Gronkowski led with his forearm and struck him in the back of the helmet in the fourth quarter of New England’s 23-3 win.

The Bills are 8-6 and in the thick of a convoluted AFC playoff picture. At 11-3, the Patriots have clinched their ninth consecutive AFC East title and are in position to win the conference’s top seed.

