Wife of pastor charged in child sex case arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former county administrator in Ohio whose husband is one of three pastors accused of child sex trafficking has been indicted on federal charges accusing her of interfering in the investigation involving her husband.

U.S. District Court records show 43-year-old Laura Lloyd-Jenkins was arrested Friday in Toledo on charges of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation and making a false statement.

Court records show she pleaded not guilty and was ordered held pending a detention hearing. Her attorney declined to comment after the arraignment.

Lucas County commissioners recently fired Lloyd-Jenkins from her county job.

Her husband, the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and two other pastors conspired to recruit teen girls to have sex with them and shared photos and videos of the girls.