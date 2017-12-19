Winter outlook on natural gas prices

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An expert on natural gas stopped by noon rotary today to give a presentation on winter gas prices.

Alan Ehlers, a Gas Supply Manager at Energy Cooperative, talked to the group about the winter outlook for natural gas prices. Ehlers went over the supply and demand on natural gas in the area and the impact it has on the prices.

“Well prices have been low for the last three or four years. I expect that to continue. Based on weather forecasts I don’t think it’s going to be super cold. I’m not a meteorologist, but…supply is really plentiful in this area.”

Ehlers also talked about production and inventory levels and says customers can turn up the heat and enjoy cheap gas. He stressed the impact the weather will play on the cost of gas this season.