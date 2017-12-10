Woman fatally shot, 2 men critically injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman has been killed and two men critically wounded during a shooting at a Columbus hookah bar.

Columbus police have identified the woman fatally shot around 4 a.m. Sunday inside Exhale Hookah Lounge as 26-year-old Kieara Hobbs. The two wounded men are 27-year-old Latrell Davis and 27-year-old Christopher Bivens.

Police on Sunday afternoon said Davis remains in extremely critical condition at a Columbus hospital and Bivens is in critical but stable condition.

Hobbs died at the scene on the city’s south side.

Police haven’t provided any information about what prompted the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.