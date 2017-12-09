Wright’s 3-assault leads Miami (OH) past Fort Wayne 81-73

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Jake Wright never shot inside the 3-point arc and buried a career-high seven 3s for a career-high 22 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Fort Wayne 81-73 on Saturday.

Wright shot 13 times from long range, Dalonte Brown only missed twice in 10-shot attempts and scored 17 points, Nick Sibande scored 16 and Logan McLane had 12 points and nine rebounds for Miami (6-4).

The Redhawks shot 29 of 54 (54 percent) and 14 of 25 (56 percent) from beyond the arc.

Miami led the entire second half but Kason Harrell converted a 3-point off a layup after a Sibande turnover and brought the Mastodons to within 70-67 with 4:15 left to play. Xzavier Taylor’s jumper trimmed the deficit to a point, but Dalonte Brown buried a jumper, and Sibande converted a layup after an Isaiah Coleman-Lands steal and Miami took it from there.

Bryson Scott and Jordon King each scored 13 for Fort Wayne (6-5) and Taylor scored 12.