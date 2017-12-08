Zanesville boys stay perfect with win at Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Blue Devil boys didn’t get off to the best of starts, but then Cameron Brooks-Harris took over to help lead them to a 48-35 win against ECOL foe Coshocton.

At the end of the first quarter the winless Redskins were trailing by only three points. But Brooks-Harris went off for 19 points and ZHS built up a 17 point halftime lead.

The Blue Devils went on to win 48-35 to move to 3-0 on the season. All three wins coming against ECOL teams. The Redskins of Coshocton fall to 0-4 on the young year.

Zanesville is back in action on Tuesday when they play River View at Winland Gymnasium.