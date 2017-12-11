Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department tobacco survey

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Public Health Department is calling on residents to take a survey about tobacco.

The health department launched a tobacco survey last month which gives Muskingum County residents an opportunity to share their views on smoking and secondhand smoke. The survey will help the department determine the areas they should focus on most.

“We’re talking about the tobacco policies in the community and we want the priority of residents of Muskingum County so we can kind of focus our efforts on what’s important to them,” said Jessica Emerick a health educator.

The survey will ask residents about tobacco use policies in multi unit housing, schools, and outdoor spaces. Residents will be able to share where they think policies need to be changed.

“The goal is to reduce tobacco use ultimately, but for nonsmokers we want to protect them first and foremost. So we don’t want anybody to be affected by secondhand smoke when it’s not really their choice,” Emerick said.

Residents can find the survey on the health department website at www.zmchd.org.