Zanesville Police Dept. honors Officer Katie Smith

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local Corrections Officer is being applauded for her actions that saved the life of a female inmate.

Corrections Officer Katie Smith has become quite the hero in the Zanesville Police Department.

“We honored CO Katie Smith today with a life saving award because of her actions on November the 6th here at the city jail,” said Police Chief, Tony Coury.

Although the officers are put through a first responders training, they never know the time or place they’ll have to put that training into use.

“We heard a noise coming from the second floor and went back to check it out. When I entered I saw a lady that wasn’t breathing and had her hands around her throat so I went over and gave her the heimlich,” said Katie Smith.

Although being in law enforcement isn’t the easiest profession, Officer Smith shared some advice and encouragement for others in the field.

“Don’t look at all the negativity. People are going to say a lot of negative things but you just need to step back and look at what you’re doing as a whole for the people you’re helping,” said Smith.