Zanesville seeking possibility of joining new athletic conference

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A press release from Zanesville High School says that the school is actively exploring the possibility of leaving the East Central Ohio League and establishing a new athletic league.

The release states that Zanesville High School has had conversations with Canal Winchester, Groveport-Madison, Lancaster, Logan, Reynoldsburg, and Teays Valley about the creation of a new league. Newark and Watkins Memorial have also shown interest in joining the potential league.

Zanesville had applied to become a tenth member of the Muskingum Valley League. However, their application was declined. The Blue Devils also were in discussions of possibly joining the Licking County League. But LCL member were also hesitant to add the Blue Devils.

ZHS joined the East Central Ohio League in the 2009-2010 school year. However, with Rosecrans leaving the league last year, membership is down to just eight schools – Cambridge, Coshocton, Dover, Marietta, Meadowbrook, New Philadelphia, River View, and Zanesville.

WHIZ Sports will bring you more updates as they become available to us.