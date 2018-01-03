Big Brother Big Sister is looking for Mentors

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for caring adults to become mentors for children.

January is National Mentor Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters has 67 kids on the waiting list. Executive Director of Zanesville Big Brothers Big Sisters Jenni Masterson said it’s not a big commitment it’s only two hours twice a month or lunch once a month with a child at their school. She said the kids benefit from the mentorship but the adults also benefit from being a mentor.

“This is definitely the time of year when you’re reassessing everything you want to do and you can really give back, you can really make a huge difference. And we’re seeing the changes not only in the kids but, in the mentors as far as, you’re helping a child. You’re changing a generation of children who are being raised by grandparents and by single parents and you’re being an assistant to those people to help their kids,” said Masterson.

Masterson said there are numerous stories of mentor and child bonding and making a difference in each other’s life. She said there’s a great match in Cambridge that stands out to her.

“A lady was matched to a young man in our school program and she started rearranging her work schedule, she started going in early to read to him. She ended up becoming a community based match with him and his younger brother. And now they do things like bake, these children have never baked anything. They didn’t know you could make cookies in your own oven. She meets with them, she works on their homework, she’s made such a huge impact in their lives in just the short time since they were matched last June,” said Masterson.

If you would like to become a mentor, you can fill out an application at Big Brothers Big Sisters or online at BBBSZ.Org.