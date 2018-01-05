Columbus graduates new police recruits as violence continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest city is set to graduate its latest class of police recruits at a time of soaring street violence.

Columbus recorded 143 homicides last year, four more than the number of people killed in 1991 during the crack cocaine epidemic.

The city saw its first homicide of 2018 just 14 minutes into the New Year when police say a man shot his wife who later died at a hospital.

Later the same day a shooting killed a pregnant woman. Doctors were able to save her baby.

Police spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington says the 33 officers graduating Friday bring the total number of Columbus officers to about 1,880.

Jason Pappas, president of the union representing Columbus officers, says an additional 200 personnel are needed.