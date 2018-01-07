Fatal Crash on I-77

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A Zanesville resident died in a crash early Sunday morning.

The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of 44 year old, Ronald Cunningham, of Zanesville. Troopers say Cunningham was driving southbound in the northbound lane of I-77 at 3:15 in the morning. Cunningham hit a semi-tractor head on.

Troopers said Cunningham was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is considered to be a factor in this accident.

Troopers said the driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was not under the influence.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.