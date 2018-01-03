The First Friday Art Walk is back

Zanesville, Ohio- For quite some, every first Friday of each month, local artist come together to showcase their art work and talents.

The First Friday Art Walk is an art show that many look forward to in the downtown Zanesville community. One artist of the month says there will be music, food and something for everybody.

“A lot of times we have live music downstairs or all the way on 6th. It opens at 5 but most people are here a little early so if you wander in a little bit early it’s usually okay. We’re part of the artist community, The Artist Colony of Zanesville. not everybody within the building has joined the Artist Colony of Zanesville but that’s okay because we’re all here and we’re all like a big family,” said Artist of the month, Morgan Langsdorf.

This art show is one that highlights artist of all ages and backgrounds to unify and display their hard work and what makes them happy.

“Pretty much painting just relaxes me. Painting makes me happy and obviously I don’t have a big enough house to keep everything I paint, so here we are. These smaller ones, they don’t take me but a couple of hours, ya know that’s just doodling down time. It’s kind of like meditation for me to sit and paint after I get done with work and then some of them take me days,” said Artist of the month, Keli Crumbaker.

The 2018 First Friday Art Walk kicks off this Friday at 5:00 P.M. Come out and enjoy pieces from these two artist and many others!