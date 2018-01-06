Friday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Albert Gallatin 69, Ringgold 49

Allentown Central Catholic 69, Pocono Mountain East 54

Ambridge 52, Blackhawk 43

Belle Vernon 71, Keystone Oaks 64

Berks Christian 43, Veritas Academy 40

Bethlehem Catholic 66, Allentown Allen 47

Bethlehem Freedom 50, Whitehall 49

Bethlehem Liberty 59, Parkland 49

Boiling Springs 68, Waynesboro 67, OT

Burgettstown 89, Bethlehem Center 64

Butler 58, North Allegheny 56

Cambridge Springs 62, Saegertown 16

Camp Hill 73, Halifax 60

Canon-McMillan 58, Bethel Park 54

Catasauqua 63, Salisbury 47

Cedar Cliff 73, Red Land 31

Cedar Crest 41, Hempfield 39

Central Columbia 54, Bloomsburg 39

Central Dauphin 61, Mifflin County 57

Central Valley 71, Beaver Area 59

Central York 59, New Oxford 52

Chambersburg 57, Cumberland Valley 46

Chartiers Valley 69, Hampton 49

Cochranton 68, Iroquois 61

Columbia 88, Lebanon Catholic 18

Cornell 78, Quigley Catholic 43

Dallastown Area 69, South Western 50

Donegal 43, Cocalico 42

Easton 58, Pleasant Valley 51

Eden Christian 78, Trinity Christian 36

Elizabethtown 74, Garden Spot 62

Ellwood City 51, Elwood City Riverside 48

Exeter 50, Governor Mifflin 45

Fairview 77, Conneaut, Ohio 32

Fox Chapel 54, Norwin 48

Gettysburg 53, Eastern York 46, OT

Greater Latrobe 71, Hempfield Area 53

Greensburg Salem 75, Kiski Area 58

Harrisburg 80, Central Dauphin East 68

Harrisburg Christian 65, Covenant Christian Academy 53

Kennard-Dale 48, Susquehannock 36

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61, Imhotep Charter 51

Lebanon 51, Conestoga Valley 49

Littlestown 53, Bermudian Springs 33

Lower Dauphin 55, Mechanicsburg 24

Mercyhurst Prep 38, Girard 33

Middletown 65, Camp Hill Trinity 64, OT

Millville 58, Columbia-Montour 37

Montverde Academy, Fla. 89, Archbishop Wood 45

Mount Calvary 58, Christian School of York 46

Mount Lebanon 64, Connellsville 56

Muncy 61, Benton 27

Nanticoke Area 45, Northwest Area 38

Nazareth Area 77, East Stroudsburg South 67

New Castle 63, Hopewell 23

Northeastern 78, Spring Grove 28

Northern Lehigh 65, Southern Lehigh 48

Northumberland Christian 63, Columbia County Christian 27

Palmerton 57, Northwestern Lehigh 47

Palmyra 42, Hershey 28

Penn Hills 65, Penn-Trafford 56

Perkiomen School 76, West Nottingham, Md. 54

Phoenixville 43, Upper Merion 40

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 52

Pocono Mountain West 55, Stroudsburg 45

Red Lion 81, York 63

Seneca 43, North East 37

Seneca Valley 73, Shaler 46

Serra Catholic 77, Summit Academy 47

South Park 72, Elizabeth Forward 60

State College 72, Carlisle 55

Susquehanna Township 60, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54

Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 53

Valley 76, Mount Pleasant 37

Vincentian Academy 82, Western Beaver 51

Warwick 67, Lancaster McCaskey 65

Westtown 70, Abington Friends 47

Woodland Hills 83, Plum 56

Wyoming Seminary 44, Wyoming Area 34

York Catholic 70, Delone 36

York County Tech 51, Biglerville 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Abington vs. Council Rock North, ppd.

Aliquippa vs. Mohawk, ppd.

Allentown Dieruff vs. Emmaus, ppd.< to Jan 25.

Archbishop Carroll vs. Cardinal O’Hara, ppd.

Avella vs. Mapletown, ppd.

Avon Grove vs. Downingtown West, ppd.

Avonworth vs. Carlynton, ppd.

Bald Eagle Area vs. Huntingdon, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Beaver Falls vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Bellefonte vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd.

Belleville Mennonite vs. Juniata Mennonite, ppd.

Bentworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Berwick vs. MMI Prep, ppd.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bishop Carroll, ppd.

Bishop McCort vs. Bedford, ppd.

Bristol vs. Valley Forge Military, ppd.

Brockway vs. Curwensville, ppd.

Brownsville vs. Southmoreland, ppd.

Cameron County vs. Bradford, ppd.

Central Bucks East vs. Central Bucks West, ppd.

Central Cambria vs. Cambria Heights, ppd.< to Feb 6.

Central Mountain vs. Selinsgrove, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Cheltenham vs. Quakertown, ppd.

Clairton vs. Geibel Catholic, ppd.

Clarion-Limestone vs. Redbank Valley, ppd.

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Portage Area, ppd.< to Jan 18.

Community Academy vs. Cristo Rey, ppd.

Conrad Weiser vs. Berks Catholic, ppd.< to Jan 17.

Conwell Egan vs. Neumann-Goretti, ppd.

Coudersport vs. Ridgway, ppd.< to Feb 3.

Cowanesque Valley vs. Wyalusing, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Cranberry vs. Karns City, ppd.

Crestwood vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.< to Jan 7.

Dallas vs. Pittston Area, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Deer Lakes vs. Derry, ppd.

Delco Christian vs. Lower Moreland, ppd.

Dover vs. York Suburban, ppd.< to Feb 1.

Edison vs. Nueva Esperanza, ppd.

Eisenhower vs. Maplewood, ppd.

Elk County Catholic vs. Dubois Central Catholic, ppd.

Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Erie First Christian Academy vs. Commodore Perry, ppd.

Everett vs. Northern Bedford, ppd.

Fannett-Metal vs. Forbes Road, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Farrell vs. George Jr. Republic, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Fort Leboeuf vs. Conneaut Area, ppd.

Franklin Regional vs. Gateway, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Franklin Towne Charter vs. Fels, ppd.

Franklin vs. Sharon, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Freire Charter vs. Prep Charter, ppd.

Friends Select vs. Shipley, ccd.

General McLane vs. Warren, ppd.< to Jan 6.

George School vs. Germantown Friends, ppd.

Germantown Academy vs. Malvern Prep, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverview, ppd.

Greenville vs. Mercer, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Grove City vs. Hickory, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Hanover vs. Fairfield, ppd.< to Jan 24.

Harbor Creek vs. Corry, ppd.< to Jan 22.

Harmony vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic, ppd.

Harriton vs. Ridley, ppd.

Harry S. Truman vs. Bensalem, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Haverford School vs. Penn Charter, ccd.

High School of the Future vs. West Philadelphia, ppd.

Homer-Center vs. United, ppd.< to Jan 22.

Indiana vs. Punxsutawney, ppd.< to Jan 20.

Interboro vs. Bishop Shanahan, ppd.

Jeannette vs. Leechburg, ppd.

Jenkintown vs. The Christian Academy, ppd.

Jersey Shore vs. Shikellamy, ppd.

Johnsonburg vs. Brookville, ppd.< to Jan 18.

Juniata vs. East Juniata, ppd.

Kane Area vs. Sheffield, ppd.

Keystone vs. Clarion, ppd.

Knoch vs. Moon, ppd.< to Jan 13.

Kutztown vs. Oley Valley, ppd.

Lackawanna Trail vs. Forest City, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd.< to Jan 10.

LaSalle vs. Bonner-Prendergast, ppd.

Laurel Highlands vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Lincoln Park Charter vs. New Brighton, ppd.

Loyalsock vs. Lewisburg, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Malvern Phelps vs. Friends Central, ppd.

Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Maritime Academy vs. Strawberry Mansion, ppd.

Marple Newtown vs. Lower Merion, ccd.

MaST Charter vs. New Hope-Solebury, ppd.

Mastbaum vs. Latin Charter, ppd.

Masterman vs. SLA Beeber, ppd.

McKeesport vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Mercersburg Academy vs. Pennington, N.J., ppd.< to Jan 20.

Mid Valley vs. Carbondale, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Mifflinburg vs. Montoursville, ppd.

Milton vs. Danville, ppd.< to Jan 23.

Montgomery vs. Bucktail, ppd.

Montrose vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Mount Union vs. Bellwood-Antis, ppd.

Norristown vs. Boyertown, ppd.

North Clarion vs. Union, ppd.< to Jan 6.

North Star vs. Conemaugh Township, ppd.

Northern Garrett, Md. vs. Salisbury-Elk Lick, ppd.< to Jan 24.

Northern Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, ppd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Bangor, ppd.< to Jan 12.

Old Forge vs. Dunmore, ppd.< to Jan 11.

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Laurel, ppd.

Pen Argyl vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.

Penn Cambria vs. Forest Hills, ppd.

Penncrest vs. Haverford, ppd.

Penns Manor vs. Marion Center, ppd.

Penns Valley vs. Central Martinsburg, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Pequea Valley vs. ELCO, ppd.

Perkiomen Valley vs. Methacton, ppd.

Phil-Montgomery Christian vs. Calvary Baptist, ppd.

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt vs. Lansdale Catholic, ppd.

Pittsburgh Holy Family vs. Union Area, ppd.

Plumstead Christian vs. Faith Christian Academy, ppd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.

Pottstown vs. Upper Perkiomen, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street vs. St. Joseph, ppd.

Radnor vs. Conestoga, ppd.

Reynolds vs. Lakeview, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Richland vs. Greater Johnstown, ppd.

Rocky Grove vs. Sharpsville, ppd.

Sankofa Freedom vs. Council Rock South, ppd.

Schuylkill Valley vs. Brandywine Heights, ppd.< to Jan 13.

Scranton Holy Cross vs. Riverside, ppd.< to Jan 7.

Sewickley Academy vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Shenango vs. Northgate, ppd.

Shippensburg vs. Greencastle Antrim, ppd.

Slippery Rock vs. Oil City, ppd.

Solanco vs. Ephrata, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Souderton vs. Pennridge, ppd.

South Allegheny vs. Burrell, ppd.

South Fayette vs. Uniontown, ppd.< to Jan 17.

South Williamsport vs. Warrior Run, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Southern Columbia vs. Hughesville, ppd.

Spring-Ford vs. Owen J Roberts, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Springfield Delco vs. Garnet Valley, ppd.

Springfield Montco vs. Upper Moreland, ppd.

Sto-Rox vs. Neshannock, ppd.

Strath Haven vs. Upper Darby, ppd.

Sullivan County vs. Neumann, ppd.

Susquehanna vs. Lakeland, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Titusville vs. Northwestern, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Tri-Valley vs. Newport, ppd.< to Jan 13.

Tunkhannock vs. Hanover Area, ppd.< to Jan 25.

Union City vs. Youngsville, ppd.

Upper Bucks Christian School vs. King’s Academy, ppd.

Upper Dublin vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Venango vs. Moniteau, ppd.

Washington vs. Charleroi, ppd.

West Branch vs. Northern Cambria, ppd.

West Chester Henderson vs. Downingtown East, ppd.< to Jan 12.

West-Mont Christian vs. Valley Forge Baptist, ppd.

Westmont Hilltop vs. Somerset, ppd.

Wilkes-Barre Meyers vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.< to Jan 24.

William Tennent vs. Central Bucks South, ppd.

Wilmington vs. West Middlesex, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Wissahickon vs. Hatboro-Horsham, ppd.

Wyoming Valley West vs. Wilkes-Barre Coughlin, ppd.< to Jan 13.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Pocono Mountain East 19

Bermudian Springs 40, Littlestown 38

Boiling Springs 48, Waynesboro 30

Camp Hill Trinity 74, Middletown 36

Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 20

Cedar Crest 49, Hempfield 21

Central York 45, New Oxford 30

Christian School of York 50, Mount Calvary 22

Cumberland Valley 48, Chambersburg 28

Dallastown Area 52, South Western 39

Delone 49, York Catholic 42

Donegal 43, Cocalico 42

Easton 60, Pleasant Valley 31

Elizabethtown 49, Conestoga Valley 39

Garden Spot 49, Lebanon 32

Gettysburg 44, Eastern York 41

Governor Mifflin 50, Exeter 33

Greensburg Salem 67, Valley 22

Harrisburg 58, Central Dauphin East 44

HOPE for Hyndman 57, Paw Paw, Mich. 38

Lancaster McCaskey 46, Warwick 45

Lebanon Catholic 73, Columbia 43

Line Mountain 54, Millersburg 28

Lower Dauphin 53, Mechanicsburg 24

Mifflin County 55, Central Dauphin 51

Nazareth Area 53, East Stroudsburg South 22

North Schuylkill 84, Lehighton 42

Northern York 43, James Buchanan 38

Northwestern Lehigh 58, Palmerton 18

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 45

Palmyra 42, Hershey 28

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 36

Pottsville 63, Panther Valley 37

Salisbury 38, Catasauqua 32, OT

Sharpsville 60, Wilmington 39

Stroudsburg 45, Pocono Mountain West 42

Susquehanna Township 60, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54

Susquehannock 42, Kennard-Dale 21

Upper Dauphin 40, Lancaster Country Day 32

Upper Merion 41, Phoenixville 32

West York 71, Northeastern 35

Woodland Hills 46, Plum 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Abington Heights vs. Delaware Valley, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Allegheny-Clarion Valley vs. Forest Area, ppd.< to Jan 9.

Archbishop Carroll vs. Hallahan, ppd.

Austin vs. Cameron County, ppd.

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr vs. Penn Charter, ppd.

Bangor vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.< to Jan 12.

Bedford vs. Bishop McCort, ppd.

Bellwood-Antis vs. Mount Union, ppd.

Bensalem vs. Harry S. Truman, ppd.

Bentworth vs. West Greene, ppd.

Berks Catholic vs. Conrad Weiser, ppd.< to Feb 3.

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Rockwood, ppd.

Bishop Carroll vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, ppd.

Blacklick vs. Conemaugh Valley, ppd.

Blue Mountain vs. Jim Thorpe, ppd.< to Jan 9.

Boyertown vs. Norristown, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Brandywine Heights vs. Wyomissing, ppd.< to Jan 22.

Bristol vs. Calvary Christian, ppd.

Cambria Heights vs. Central Cambria, ppd.< to Feb 6.

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, ppd.

Central Bucks South vs. William Tennent, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Central Bucks West vs. Central Bucks East, ppd.

Central Martinsburg vs. Penns Valley, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. West Branch, ppd.< to Jan 20.

Clearfield vs. Tyrone, ppd.< to Jan 20.

Community Academy vs. Cristo Rey, ppd.

Conestoga vs. Radnor, ppd.

Council Rock North vs. Abington, ppd.

Council Rock South vs. Jenkintown, ppd.

Cowanesque Valley vs. North Penn-Mansfield, ppd.

Curwensville vs. Brockway, ppd.

Downingtown West vs. Avon Grove, ppd.

East Juniata vs. Juniata, ppd.

East Pennsboro vs. West Perry, ppd.

ELCO vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.

Emmaus vs. Allentown Dieruff, ppd.

Ephrata vs. Solanco, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Episcopal Academy vs. Germantown Academy, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Hanover, ppd.< to Jan 24.

Ferndale vs. Windber, ppd.

Fleetwood vs. Hamburg, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Forest Hills vs. Penn Cambria, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Galeton vs. Oswayo, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Garnet Valley vs. Springfield Delco, ppd.

Germantown Friends vs. George School, ppd.

Glendale vs. Juniata Valley, ppd.

Greater Johnstown vs. Richland, ppd.

Greencastle Antrim vs. Shippensburg, ppd.

Greenwood vs. Susquenita, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Hampton vs. Freeport, ppd.< to Feb 2.

Hatboro-Horsham vs. Wissahickon, ppd.

Haverford vs. Penncrest, ppd.

High School of the Future vs. Gratz, ppd.

Honesdale vs. Western Wayne, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Indiana vs. Dubois, ppd.

Karns City vs. Cranberry, ppd.

Keystone vs. Clarion, ppd.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Manheim Central, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, ppd.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Lower Merion vs. Marple Newtown, ppd.

Mahanoy Area vs. Marian Catholic, ppd.

Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Mastery Charter North vs. Imhotep Charter, ppd.

McKeesport vs. Gateway, ppd.< to Jan 20.

Mercersburg Academy vs. Pennington, N.J., ccd.

Methacton vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.

Moorestown Friends, N.J. vs. Academy of the New Church, ppd.

Moshannon Valley vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

Mountain View vs. Elk Lake, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Muhlenberg vs. Schuylkill Valley, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Conwell Egan, ppd.

Newport vs. Halifax, ppd.

North Penn/Liberty vs. Canton, ppd.

North Star vs. Conemaugh Township, ppd.

Northampton vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.

Northeast Bradford vs. Sayre Area, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Northern Bedford vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.< to Jan 19.

Northern Cambria vs. Harmony, ppd.

Northern Lehigh vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Northern Potter vs. Port Allegany, ppd.

Notre Dame vs. Agnes Irwin, ppd.

Oley Valley vs. Kutztown, ppd.

Olney Charter vs. Friends Central, ppd.

Otto-Eldred vs. Coudersport, ppd.< to Jan 27.

Owen J Roberts vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.

Palumbo vs. Audenried, ppd.

Parkway Center City vs. Overbrook, ppd.

Pennridge vs. Souderton, ppd.

Perkiomen School vs. Westtown, ccd.

Perry Traditional Academy vs. Pittsburgh Obama, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Philadelphia Academy Charter vs. Franklin Towne Charter, ppd.

Philadelphia George Washington vs. Mastbaum, ppd.

Philadelphia Northeast vs. Bartram, ppd.

Philadelphia Science Leadership vs. Freire Charter, ppd.

Philipsburg-Osceola vs. Bellefonte, ppd.

Plumstead Christian vs. Coventry Christian, ccd.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Upper Dublin, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Pottsgrove vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.

Pottsville Nativity vs. Shenandoah Valley, ppd.

Quakertown vs. Cheltenham, ppd.

Reading vs. Daniel Boone, ppd.

Redbank Valley vs. Clarion-Limestone, ppd.< to Jan 29.

Ridley vs. Harriton, ppd.

Roxborough vs. Rush, ppd.

Saucon Valley vs. Pen Argyl, ppd.

Sayre vs. Abraham Lincoln, ppd.

Scranton Prep vs. West Scranton, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Scranton vs. Valley View, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Shade vs. Meyersdale, ppd.

Sheffield vs. Kane Area, ppd.

Somerset vs. Westmont Hilltop, ppd.

Strawberry Mansion vs. Edison, ppd.

Tamaqua vs. Pine Grove, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Tri-Valley vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Troy vs. Williamson, ppd.

Tussey Mountain vs. Southern Huntingdon, ppd.< to Jan 20.

Twin Valley vs. West Lawn Wilson, ppd.

Union City vs. Titusville, ppd.

Union vs. North Clarion, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Upper Bucks Christian School vs. King’s Academy, ppd.

Upper Darby vs. Strath Haven, ppd.

Upper Moreland vs. Springfield Montco, ppd.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Pottstown, ppd.

Veritas Academy vs. Berks Christian, ppd.

Wallenpaupack vs. North Pocono, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Wellsboro vs. Towanda, ppd.< to Jan 8.

West-Mont Christian vs. Valley Forge Baptist, ppd.

Williams Valley vs. Minersville, ppd.< to Jan 9.

Wyalusing vs. Athens, ppd.< to Jan 8.

York Suburban vs. Dover, ppd.< to Jan 24.

York vs. Red Lion, ppd.

<<