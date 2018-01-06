Friday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 55, West Prairie 30
Andrew 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Anna-Jonesboro 60, DuQuoin 58
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35, Oblong 31
Arthur-Okaw Christian 77, Cerro Gordo 49
Athens 69, Greenview 52
Auburn 54, New Berlin 50
Aurora (West Aurora) 66, West Chicago 52
Aurora Central Catholic 64, Illiana Christian 55
Barrington 63, Conant 54
Bartlett 65, Glenbard East 64, OT
Bartonville (Limestone) 57, Canton 35
Batavia 56, St. Charles East 53
Beardstown 60, Rushville-Industry 39
Belleville West 65, Alton 40
Benton 59, Massac County 56
Bethalto Civic Memorial 54, Waterloo Gibault 46
Bluford Webber 53, Waltonville 26
Bolingbrook 67, Sandburg 57
Brother Rice 40, St. Ignatius 35
Brownstown – St. Elmo 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 54
Bureau Valley 54, Princeton 42
Cahokia 38, Centralia 5
Carbondale 66, Marion 49
Carmel 49, Nazareth 36
Carterville 49, Sparta 28
Casey-Westfield 72, Paris 40
Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Westville 47
Champaign Central 60, Champaign Centennial 48
Chicago Christian 64, St. Edward 42
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 52, Rich South 47
Chrisman 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48
Christopher 62, Hamilton County 58
Cissna Park 76, Gilman Iroquois West 35
Clifton Central 54, Dwight 37
Colfax Ridgeview 74, Fisher 36
Collinsville 59, Belleville East 58, 2OT
Columbia 46, Breese Central 42
Cullom Tri-Point 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
Cumberland 54, Okaw Valley 38
Danville 66, Bloomington 58
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 74, Villa Grove/Heritage 58
Decatur MacArthur 53, Chatham Glenwood 52
Decatur St. Teresa 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 38
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44, Heyworth 33
Deerfield 51, Maine East 36
DeKalb 45, Sterling 39
DePaul College Prep 46, St. Rita 43
DePue 76, Midland 47
Dieterich 70, Altamont 43
Dixon 60, Oregon 32
Edwards County 69, Johnston City 52
Edwardsville 71, O’Fallon 59
Effingham 68, Mt. Zion 62
Eldorado 64, Carmi White County 60, OT
Elmwood 59, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38
Erie 31, Rockridge 30
Eureka 45, El Paso-Gridley 34
Evanston Township 62, Niles West 47
Farina South Central 41, Cisne 26
Farmington 60, Havana 43
Fieldcrest 65, LeRoy 51
Fithian Oakwood 75, Bismarck-Henning 74
Franklin (South County) 54, Sangamon Valley 21
Fulton 52, Riverdale 45
Galatia 91, Agape Christian 67
Gallatin County 69, Carrier Mills 54
Geneseo 44, Sycamore 43
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Tremont 46
Granite City 51, East St. Louis 49
Grayslake Central 86, Round Lake 49
Greenville 65, Roxana 37
Hall 52, St. Bede 44
Hardin County 60, Thompsonville 44
Harrisburg 63, Murphysboro 60, OT
Harvey Thornton 60, Lincoln Way Central 36
Herrin 69, West Frankfort 58
Herscher 52, Plano 49
Highland 53, Waterloo 33
Hillcrest 67, Argo 49
Hillsboro 65, Litchfield 60
Hinsdale Central 46, Glenbard West 40
Hinsdale South 57, Downers South 43
Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Stagg 51
Hoopeston Area High School 67, Armstrong 35
Indian Creek 61, Earlville-Leland 27
Jerseyville Jersey 65, Triad 45
Johnsburg 95, Harvard 72
Joliet Catholic 69, Niles Notre Dame 25
Joliet Central 65, Plainfield South 32
Lake Zurich 53, Lake Forest 43
Larkin 51, St. Charles North 50
Lemont 62, Oak Lawn Community 37
Leo 73, Providence-St. Mel 55
Lewistown 55, Knoxville 50
Leyden 50, Addison Trail 49
Lincoln-Way East 64, Lockport 46
Lisle 52, Streator 51
Lisle (Benet Academy) 52, St. Patrick 49
Lovejoy 73, Chicago Roosevelt 71
Loyola 57, Mt. Carmel 41
Macomb 54, Monmouth-Roseville 52
Maine West 84, Vernon Hills 42
Marissa 47, New Athens 29
Marist 47, Harlan 31
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Argenta-Oreana 39
Marshall 73, Olney (Richland County) 52
Mattoon 59, Charleston 58, 2OT
Metro-East Lutheran 54, McGivney Catholic High School 39
Minooka 54, Plainfield Central 36
Moline 67, Rock Island Alleman 55
Momence 68, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62
Monmouth United 47, Unity Christian 29
Morton 53, East Peoria 28
Mt. Pulaski 86, Hartsburg-Emden 42
Mulberry Grove 78, Ramsey 57
Naperville Central 55, Wheaton Warrenville South 43
Naperville North 79, Glenbard North 41
Newark 83, Serena 52
Nokomis 55, Raymond Lincolnwood 34
Normal Community 69, Urbana 61
Normal University 59, Springfield 45
Normal West 55, Richwoods 46
North Clay 71, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 56
Northridge Prep 57, Chicago-University 37
Oak Lawn Richards 77, Thornton Fractional South 63
Oak Park River Forest 66, York 61, OT
Orion 42, Sherrard 38
Oswego East 46, Plainfield North 43
Ottawa Marquette 70, Lowpoint-Washburn 37
Palatine 68, Richmond-Burton 55
Palestine-Hutsonville 62, Martinsville 53
Peoria Notre Dame 43, Peoria Manual 41
Petersburg PORTA 59, Midwest Central 40
Piasa Southwestern 43, Bunker Hill 28
Pinckneyville 45, Nashville 38
Pleasant Plains 64, Pawnee 23
Proviso West 57, Lyons 54
Putnam County 48, Woodland 40
Reavis 76, Bremen 57
Red Hill 59, Newton 47
Rich East 52, Kankakee 44
Ridgewood 61, Elmwood Park 42
Riverside-Brookfield 77, Wheaton Academy 61
Riverton 61, North-Mac 49
Roanoke-Benson 47, Peoria Christian 36
Robinson 78, Flora 49
Rochelle 86, Kaneland 73
Rockford Auburn 52, Rockford Boylan 51
Rockford Christian 62, Harvest Christian Academy 53
Rockford East 69, Hononegah 55
Rockford Jefferson 81, Rockford Guilford 57
Romeoville 71, Oswego 58
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 62, Jacksonville 33
Salem 63, Carlyle 36
Sandwich 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 55
Shelbyville 45, Clinton 42
South Elgin 59, Aurora (East) 54
Springfield Calvary 66, Edinburg (Coop) BK 44
Springfield Lanphier 71, Eisenhower 56
Springfield Southeast 79, Rochester 26
St. Viator 72, Woodstock Marian 51
Steeleville 52, Lebanon 38
Sterling Newman 56, Prophetstown 36
Sullivan 40, Tuscola 32
Teutopolis 67, Champaign St. Thomas More 46
Thornton Fractional North 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 38
Trenton Wesclin 49, Freeburg 46
Trico 72, Goreville 56
Urbana University 60, Bloomington Christian 41
Vandalia 60, East Alton-Wood River 42
Warrensburg-Latham 66, Macon Meridian 57
Washington 59, Pekin 41
Waubonsie Valley 40, Metea Valley 38
Wayne City 76, Patoka 28
Westchester St. Joseph 60, Providence 37
Wheaton North 48, Lake Park 44
Williamsville 54, Illini Central 37
Woodlawn 68, Sandoval 23
Yorkville 55, LaSalle-Peru 48
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Watseka (coop) vs. S. Newton, Ind., ppd. to Jan 24.
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) vs. Brimfield, ccd.
Downs Tri-Valley vs. Fairbury Prairie Central, ppd.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.
Milford vs. Danville Schlarman, ppd. to Jan 17.
Machesney Park Harlem vs. Freeport, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Algonquin (Jacobs) 43, Dundee-Crown 42
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, West Chicago 42
Bartlett 63, Glenbard East 31
Batavia 47, St. Charles East 38
Canton 47, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
Cary-Grove 45, Crystal Lake South 38
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 25
Crystal Lake Central 59, Richmond-Burton 42
Durand 22, Pecatonica 12
Earlville-Leland 59, Indian Creek 27
Edwardsville 51, O’Fallon 36
Galena 45, River Ridge/Scales Mound 36
Geneva 75, Elgin 27
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Hinckley-Big Rock 28
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Tremont 37
Glenbard West 54, Hinsdale Central 48
Grant 44, Grayslake North 35
Harvest Christian Academy 57, Rockford Christian 21
Hononegah 81, Rockford East 61
Huntley 57, Prairie Ridge 28
Joliet Central 44, Plainfield South 40
Kankakee 52, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43
Kenwood 31, McKinley, La. 30
Lakes Community 49, Antioch 30
LaMoille 38, Somonauk 36
Lanark Eastland 71, Lena-Winslow 53
Lincoln Park 50, Chicago (Goode) 48
Machesney Park Harlem 77, Freeport 57
McHenry 53, Hampshire 48
Metamora 56, Dunlap 45
Montini 51, St. Francis 25
Morton 84, East Peoria 11
Newark 46, Serena 38
Niles West 53, Evanston Township 43
Oswego East 46, Plainfield North 43
Pearl City 53, Warren 36
Peoria Christian 46, Roanoke-Benson 32
Peotone 85, Manteno 46
Reavis 42, Thornton Fractional North 38
Richwoods 52, Normal West 36
Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Auburn 43
Rockford Guilford 10, Rockford Jefferson 5
Romeoville 45, Oswego 41
South Elgin 57, Aurora (East) 37
St. Charles North 65, Larkin 24
Washington 49, Pekin 39
Wauconda 44, Round Lake 21
Westmont 39, Francis Parker 27
Winnebago 53, North Boone 31
|Chester Tournament
Marissa 38, Chester 33
|Midland Trail Conference
New Athens 36, Elverado 18
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Orangeville vs. Freeport (Aquin), ppd.
Polo vs. Amboy, ppd.