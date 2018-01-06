Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 6, 2018 at 12:16 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 55, West Prairie 30

Andrew 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

Anna-Jonesboro 60, DuQuoin 58

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35, Oblong 31

Arthur-Okaw Christian 77, Cerro Gordo 49

Athens 69, Greenview 52

Auburn 54, New Berlin 50

Aurora (West Aurora) 66, West Chicago 52

Aurora Central Catholic 64, Illiana Christian 55

Barrington 63, Conant 54

Bartlett 65, Glenbard East 64, OT

Bartonville (Limestone) 57, Canton 35

Batavia 56, St. Charles East 53

Beardstown 60, Rushville-Industry 39

Belleville West 65, Alton 40

Benton 59, Massac County 56

Bethalto Civic Memorial 54, Waterloo Gibault 46

Bluford Webber 53, Waltonville 26

Bolingbrook 67, Sandburg 57

Brother Rice 40, St. Ignatius 35

Brownstown – St. Elmo 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 54

Bureau Valley 54, Princeton 42

Cahokia 38, Centralia 5

Carbondale 66, Marion 49

Carmel 49, Nazareth 36

Carterville 49, Sparta 28

Casey-Westfield 72, Paris 40

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Westville 47

Champaign Central 60, Champaign Centennial 48

Chicago Christian 64, St. Edward 42

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 52, Rich South 47

Chrisman 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48

Christopher 62, Hamilton County 58

Cissna Park 76, Gilman Iroquois West 35

Clifton Central 54, Dwight 37

Colfax Ridgeview 74, Fisher 36

Collinsville 59, Belleville East 58, 2OT

Columbia 46, Breese Central 42

Cullom Tri-Point 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Cumberland 54, Okaw Valley 38

Danville 66, Bloomington 58

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 74, Villa Grove/Heritage 58

Decatur MacArthur 53, Chatham Glenwood 52

Decatur St. Teresa 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 38

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44, Heyworth 33

Deerfield 51, Maine East 36

DeKalb 45, Sterling 39

DePaul College Prep 46, St. Rita 43

DePue 76, Midland 47

Dieterich 70, Altamont 43

Dixon 60, Oregon 32

Edwards County 69, Johnston City 52

Edwardsville 71, O’Fallon 59

Effingham 68, Mt. Zion 62

Eldorado 64, Carmi White County 60, OT

Elmwood 59, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38

Erie 31, Rockridge 30

Eureka 45, El Paso-Gridley 34

Evanston Township 62, Niles West 47

Farina South Central 41, Cisne 26

Farmington 60, Havana 43

Fieldcrest 65, LeRoy 51

Fithian Oakwood 75, Bismarck-Henning 74

Franklin (South County) 54, Sangamon Valley 21

Fulton 52, Riverdale 45

Galatia 91, Agape Christian 67

Gallatin County 69, Carrier Mills 54

Geneseo 44, Sycamore 43

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Tremont 46

Granite City 51, East St. Louis 49

Grayslake Central 86, Round Lake 49

Greenville 65, Roxana 37

Hall 52, St. Bede 44

Hardin County 60, Thompsonville 44

Harrisburg 63, Murphysboro 60, OT

Harvey Thornton 60, Lincoln Way Central 36

Herrin 69, West Frankfort 58

Herscher 52, Plano 49

Highland 53, Waterloo 33

Hillcrest 67, Argo 49

Hillsboro 65, Litchfield 60

Hinsdale Central 46, Glenbard West 40

Hinsdale South 57, Downers South 43

Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Stagg 51

Hoopeston Area High School 67, Armstrong 35

Indian Creek 61, Earlville-Leland 27

Jerseyville Jersey 65, Triad 45

Johnsburg 95, Harvard 72

Joliet Catholic 69, Niles Notre Dame 25

Joliet Central 65, Plainfield South 32

Lake Zurich 53, Lake Forest 43

Larkin 51, St. Charles North 50

Lemont 62, Oak Lawn Community 37

Leo 73, Providence-St. Mel 55

Lewistown 55, Knoxville 50

Leyden 50, Addison Trail 49

Lincoln-Way East 64, Lockport 46

Lisle 52, Streator 51

Lisle (Benet Academy) 52, St. Patrick 49

Lovejoy 73, Chicago Roosevelt 71

Loyola 57, Mt. Carmel 41

Macomb 54, Monmouth-Roseville 52

Maine West 84, Vernon Hills 42

Marissa 47, New Athens 29

Marist 47, Harlan 31

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Argenta-Oreana 39

Marshall 73, Olney (Richland County) 52

Mattoon 59, Charleston 58, 2OT

Metro-East Lutheran 54, McGivney Catholic High School 39

Minooka 54, Plainfield Central 36

Moline 67, Rock Island Alleman 55

Momence 68, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62

Monmouth United 47, Unity Christian 29

Morton 53, East Peoria 28

Mt. Pulaski 86, Hartsburg-Emden 42

Mulberry Grove 78, Ramsey 57

Naperville Central 55, Wheaton Warrenville South 43

Naperville North 79, Glenbard North 41

Newark 83, Serena 52

Nokomis 55, Raymond Lincolnwood 34

Normal Community 69, Urbana 61

Normal University 59, Springfield 45

Normal West 55, Richwoods 46

North Clay 71, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 56

Northridge Prep 57, Chicago-University 37

Oak Lawn Richards 77, Thornton Fractional South 63

Oak Park River Forest 66, York 61, OT

Orion 42, Sherrard 38

Oswego East 46, Plainfield North 43

Ottawa Marquette 70, Lowpoint-Washburn 37

Palatine 68, Richmond-Burton 55

Palestine-Hutsonville 62, Martinsville 53

Peoria Notre Dame 43, Peoria Manual 41

Petersburg PORTA 59, Midwest Central 40

Piasa Southwestern 43, Bunker Hill 28

Pinckneyville 45, Nashville 38

Pleasant Plains 64, Pawnee 23

Proviso West 57, Lyons 54

Putnam County 48, Woodland 40

Reavis 76, Bremen 57

Red Hill 59, Newton 47

Rich East 52, Kankakee 44

Ridgewood 61, Elmwood Park 42

Riverside-Brookfield 77, Wheaton Academy 61

Riverton 61, North-Mac 49

Roanoke-Benson 47, Peoria Christian 36

Robinson 78, Flora 49

Rochelle 86, Kaneland 73

Rockford Auburn 52, Rockford Boylan 51

Rockford Christian 62, Harvest Christian Academy 53

Rockford East 69, Hononegah 55

Rockford Jefferson 81, Rockford Guilford 57

Romeoville 71, Oswego 58

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 62, Jacksonville 33

Salem 63, Carlyle 36

Sandwich 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 55

Shelbyville 45, Clinton 42

South Elgin 59, Aurora (East) 54

Springfield Calvary 66, Edinburg (Coop) BK 44

Springfield Lanphier 71, Eisenhower 56

Springfield Southeast 79, Rochester 26

St. Viator 72, Woodstock Marian 51

Steeleville 52, Lebanon 38

Sterling Newman 56, Prophetstown 36

Sullivan 40, Tuscola 32

Teutopolis 67, Champaign St. Thomas More 46

Thornton Fractional North 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 38

Trenton Wesclin 49, Freeburg 46

Trico 72, Goreville 56

Urbana University 60, Bloomington Christian 41

Vandalia 60, East Alton-Wood River 42

Warrensburg-Latham 66, Macon Meridian 57

Washington 59, Pekin 41

Waubonsie Valley 40, Metea Valley 38

Wayne City 76, Patoka 28

Westchester St. Joseph 60, Providence 37

Wheaton North 48, Lake Park 44

Williamsville 54, Illini Central 37

Woodlawn 68, Sandoval 23

Yorkville 55, LaSalle-Peru 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Watseka (coop) vs. S. Newton, Ind., ppd. to Jan 24.

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) vs. Brimfield, ccd.

Downs Tri-Valley vs. Fairbury Prairie Central, ppd.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.

Milford vs. Danville Schlarman, ppd. to Jan 17.

Machesney Park Harlem vs. Freeport, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Algonquin (Jacobs) 43, Dundee-Crown 42

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, West Chicago 42

Bartlett 63, Glenbard East 31

Batavia 47, St. Charles East 38

Canton 47, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

Cary-Grove 45, Crystal Lake South 38

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 25

Crystal Lake Central 59, Richmond-Burton 42

Durand 22, Pecatonica 12

Earlville-Leland 59, Indian Creek 27

Edwardsville 51, O’Fallon 36

Galena 45, River Ridge/Scales Mound 36

Geneva 75, Elgin 27

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Hinckley-Big Rock 28

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Tremont 37

Glenbard West 54, Hinsdale Central 48

Grant 44, Grayslake North 35

Harvest Christian Academy 57, Rockford Christian 21

Hononegah 81, Rockford East 61

Huntley 57, Prairie Ridge 28

Joliet Central 44, Plainfield South 40

Kankakee 52, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43

Kenwood 31, McKinley, La. 30

Lakes Community 49, Antioch 30

LaMoille 38, Somonauk 36

Lanark Eastland 71, Lena-Winslow 53

Lincoln Park 50, Chicago (Goode) 48

Machesney Park Harlem 77, Freeport 57

McHenry 53, Hampshire 48

Metamora 56, Dunlap 45

Montini 51, St. Francis 25

Morton 84, East Peoria 11

Newark 46, Serena 38

Niles West 53, Evanston Township 43

Oswego East 46, Plainfield North 43

Pearl City 53, Warren 36

Peoria Christian 46, Roanoke-Benson 32

Peotone 85, Manteno 46

Reavis 42, Thornton Fractional North 38

Richwoods 52, Normal West 36

Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Auburn 43

Rockford Guilford 10, Rockford Jefferson 5

Romeoville 45, Oswego 41

South Elgin 57, Aurora (East) 37

St. Charles North 65, Larkin 24

Washington 49, Pekin 39

Wauconda 44, Round Lake 21

Westmont 39, Francis Parker 27

Winnebago 53, North Boone 31

Chester Tournament

Marissa 38, Chester 33

Midland Trail Conference

New Athens 36, Elverado 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Orangeville vs. Freeport (Aquin), ppd.

Polo vs. Amboy, ppd.

Post Views: 1