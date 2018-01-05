Genesis Limits Visitation at Hospital

Genesis HealthCare announced Friday afternoon that it is limiting visitation due to the high incidence of flu in our area. Officials are requesting the support of the community to protect patients and help prevent the spread of the flu. Effective immediately Genesis is limiting patient visitation at the hospital to individuals age 18 and older, immediate family only, two visitors per patient at one time, those who are free of flu symptoms, which include cough, fever, sore throat, body aches and vomiting. Genesis says only parents, grandparents, clergy and siblings age 12 and older who are free of flu symptoms may visit infants in the OB Special Care nursery. Genesis is also asking those who come to the hospital for outpatient testing or procedures to keep the number of people accompanying them to a minimum and to be aware if they are showing signs of the flu, they may be asked to wear a mask.