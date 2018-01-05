Giants interview Patriots defensive coordinator Patricia

The New York Giants have interviewed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for their vacant head coaching job.

Patricia met with new general manager Dave Gettleman, Giants co-owner John Mara and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams on Friday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The trio was also expected to talk with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels later in the day.

The Patriots have a first-round bye so their coaching staff can be interviewed this week.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch will join the interview process later.

Patricia is the second person the Giants have interviewed. Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, who replaced Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4, kicked off the interviews on Wednesday.

A snowstorm forced the Giants to postpone a planned interview with recently fired Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville on Thursday. He will meet with the team next week.

New York also plans to talk to Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this weekend.

Patricia has been a member of the coaching staff since 2004 and the team’s defensive coordinator for the last six seasons. The 43-year-old has been a part of three of their five Super Bowl victories, as well as their losses to the Giants after the 2007 and ’11 seasons.

The Patriots ranked 29th in yards allowed (366.0), but held opponents to an average of 18.5 points. Only one of the Patriots’ final 12 opponents scored more than 24 points.

Patricia’s 2016 defense finished No. 1 in the NFL by allowing 15.6 points per game.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Patricia spent six seasons coaching in college. He worked as an aeronautical engineer for two years before returning to coaching at Amherst in 1999. Patricia’s first coaching experience came in 1996, when he served as a graduate assistant at RPI, where he was a center and guard.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL