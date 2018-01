Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. South Carolina at Tampa, Fla., noon

Peach Bowl: UCF vs. Auburn at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Citrus Bowl: Notre Dame vs. LSU at Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Georgia at Pasadena, Calif., 5:10 p.m.

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Clemson vs. Alabama at New Orleans, 8:45 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 7 West Virginia at Kansas State, 5 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, New York, 1 p.m.