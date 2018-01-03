Ohio closing prison unit housing 430 inmates to save money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says it’s closing a southeastern Ohio prison unit housing about 430 inmates to save money.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says inmates will be transferred from Hocking Correctional Unit by the end of March.

Agency spokesman Grant Doepel (DOH’-puhl) says Hocking’s 110 staff members will be offered jobs at other Ohio prisons, including a facility in nearby Lancaster.

Doepel said Wednesday the prison unit is Ohio’s most expensive, costing $65 a day per inmate to operate compared to $21 at similar facilities.

Hocking is a lower security facility considered part of the Southeastern Correctional Complex, just outside of Nelsonville about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Ohio’s current prison population is 49,517 inmates, about 900 fewer inmates than a year ago.