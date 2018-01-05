Pet of the Week: Tyler

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s time now to meet our Pet of the Week.

This furry Siberian Husky is Tyler. He’s about six years old and has been at the shelter for over six months. The Animal Shelter Society Director, Jody Murray, said Tyler is in need a family with a yard for him to run and play and someone that can handle a bigger dog. Murray said they hope to find a family that has experience with Huskies and can handle their unique personalities.

“He’s kind of a one person dog. He has made some good relationships with a couple of staff people here; which is again, kind of typical of Huskies. They like to have a one-on-one relationship. Sometimes can be kind of protective of food; protective of their environment. He’s a great dog and we’re looking to find a good home for him.”

Tyler is up to date on all of his vaccinations and has already had his surgeries. His adoption fee is $115 and the shelter said the family who takes him home will receive a bag of food to get them started. Murray said Tyler does well with other animals, but probably should not be around small kids due to his size.

This weekend the shelter will be hosting a Comedy Club Show at Bryan Place to raise money for the animals housed at their facility.

“Kris Shaw and Mike Head will be the comedians there. I’ve never seen them, but I’ve heard they’re really good. They’ve been here in Zanesville before. So, we encourage people to come out.”

Tickets for the show are $20. They can be purchased at the Shelter or from any board member. There will be a limited amount of tickets at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.. There will be food and drinks available.