Powerball and Mega Millions combine for over $780 million

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 2018 year is getting off to a green start with Powerball and Mega Millions combining for over 780 million dollars.

Powerball’s main prize is $440 million and the Mega Millions jackpot is over $340 million. Across America, people are buying lottery tickets. Owner of Mother Tucker’s gas station Jimmy Pitcock said he has certainly seen more people buying lottery tickets than normal.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot more people coming in. I mean it’s a tough time to get people out when it’s Zero outside but, it gives them a reason to get out and people are stuck in their houses so this gives them something to do and go out and enjoy the weather if they can, give them a reason to get out and get moving,” said Pitcock.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are a long shot. The odds of hitting the jackpot for the Mega Millions is nearly 1 and 303 million. Your chancing of winning are slightly better with Powerball, they are one in 292 million. Pitcock said although the odds aren’t in our favor, someone has to win.

“I think that’s definitely what people hold on too. They know someone has too. The odds are obviously not good but, someone has too and you never know I’m sure the person that won it last time was saying the same thing and they didn’t think it was going to be them but guess what somebody did,” said Pitcock.

The next Powerball drawing will show tonight at 11 and Mega Millions on Friday at 11 P.M. Both of them will be aired right here on WHIZ.